APDN: Applied DNA Sciences Inc
2.94 USD 0.07 (2.44%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio APDN ha avuto una variazione del 2.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.80 e ad un massimo di 3.04.
Segui le dinamiche di Applied DNA Sciences Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APDN News
- Applied DNA receives $600,000 follow-on order for LineaDNA product
- Applied DNA Sciences regains Nasdaq compliance with $1 minimum bid
- Why Thumzup Media Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)
- Applied DNA Sciences cuts 27% of workforce, exits clinical labs
- Applied DNA Sciences names Judy Murrah as new chairperson and CEO
- Applied DNA to Resume Quarterly Investor Call Cadence Beginning with FQ3’25 Financial Results Report in Mid-August
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 2 to June 6) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- APDN stock plunges to 52-week low of $0.32 amid market challenges
- Applied DNA Reschedules Intra-Quarter Webcast and Investor Update Call to June 17
- Applied DNA Announces 1-For-15 Reverse Stock Split Effective June 2, 2025
- APDN stock plunges to 52-week low of $0.62 amid market challenges
- Applied DNA Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
- Applied DNA to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on May 15, Schedules Intra-Quarter Investor Update Call for June 3
- Why Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Stock Is Rising - Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.80 3.04
Intervallo Annuale
0.05 6.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.87
- Apertura
- 2.80
- Bid
- 2.94
- Ask
- 3.24
- Minimo
- 2.80
- Massimo
- 3.04
- Volume
- 149
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 73.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- 539.13%
21 settembre, domenica