QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / APDN
Tornare a Azioni

APDN: Applied DNA Sciences Inc

2.94 USD 0.07 (2.44%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio APDN ha avuto una variazione del 2.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.80 e ad un massimo di 3.04.

Segui le dinamiche di Applied DNA Sciences Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

APDN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.80 3.04
Intervallo Annuale
0.05 6.93
Chiusura Precedente
2.87
Apertura
2.80
Bid
2.94
Ask
3.24
Minimo
2.80
Massimo
3.04
Volume
149
Variazione giornaliera
2.44%
Variazione Mensile
-9.82%
Variazione Semestrale
73.96%
Variazione Annuale
539.13%
21 settembre, domenica