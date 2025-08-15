Valute / ACM
ACM: AECOM
132.49 USD 0.54 (0.41%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ACM ha avuto una variazione del -0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 131.93 e ad un massimo di 133.78.
Segui le dinamiche di AECOM. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
131.93 133.78
Intervallo Annuale
85.00 133.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 133.03
- Apertura
- 133.49
- Bid
- 132.49
- Ask
- 132.79
- Minimo
- 131.93
- Massimo
- 133.78
- Volume
- 2.764 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 43.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- 28.78%
20 settembre, sabato