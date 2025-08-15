QuotazioniSezioni
ACM: AECOM

132.49 USD 0.54 (0.41%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ACM ha avuto una variazione del -0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 131.93 e ad un massimo di 133.78.

Segui le dinamiche di AECOM. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
131.93 133.78
Intervallo Annuale
85.00 133.78
Chiusura Precedente
133.03
Apertura
133.49
Bid
132.49
Ask
132.79
Minimo
131.93
Massimo
133.78
Volume
2.764 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.41%
Variazione Mensile
6.48%
Variazione Semestrale
43.37%
Variazione Annuale
28.78%
20 settembre, sabato