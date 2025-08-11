Currencies / ACM
ACM: AECOM
127.47 USD 0.31 (0.24%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACM exchange rate has changed by -0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 126.75 and at a high of 128.28.
Follow AECOM dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
126.75 128.28
Year Range
85.00 128.69
- Previous Close
- 127.78
- Open
- 128.14
- Bid
- 127.47
- Ask
- 127.77
- Low
- 126.75
- High
- 128.28
- Volume
- 848
- Daily Change
- -0.24%
- Month Change
- 2.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.94%
- Year Change
- 23.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%