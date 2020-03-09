Risk Managed Aroon and Moving Average Cross

A basic strategy with advanced risk management.

This expert advisor employs a simple trading strategy with a focus on dynamic risk management. Values that determine trade conditions and risk management are all customizable. 

The trading strategy is based off of Moving Average and Aroon trend indicators. When the short moving average is above the long moving average, and the aroon up line is above the aroon down line, the trade condition is satisfied, and the advisor will go long unless it already has an open position. 

Lot size, stop loss, take profit, and slippage are all calculated dynamically for each trade. Slippage is a function of current spread, while stop loss and take profit are based on volatility in the market (ATR). Lot size is ultimately determined in such a way so that if the stop loss is hit, the loss will not exceed Risk * Free Margin (+ commission and slippage if applicable).

Trades will close at the stop loss, take profit, or upon trend reversal. 

- Only goes long with market orders

- Only holds one open position at a time

- Set custom commission, flat rate or percentage 

- Trade on any pair

- Utilizes leverage

INPUT VARIABLES:

iMagicNumber: Used to identify trades made by this advisor (default = 38517)
iComment: Comment for the trade (default = "")
iRisk: Percentage - How much of your account to risk on each trade (default = 0.02)
iTakeProfit: Price + (ATR * iTakeProfit) = Take Profit (default = 2.0)
iStopLoss: Price - (ATR * iStopLoss) = Stop Loss (default = 0.5)
iATRLength: Length to use for ATR calculation (default = 14)
iCommissionType: Should the iCommission variable be treated as a flat rate or a percentage? (default = FLAT)
iCommission: Amount of commission to factor into calculations (default = 0.0)
iAroonLength: Length to use for Aroon calculation (default = 7)
iShortMALength: Length to use for Short Moving Average calculation (default = 50)
iLongMALength: Length to use for Long Moving Average calculation (default = 200)
iShortMAMethod: Moving average type for short MA (default = MODE_EMA)

iLongMAMethod: Moving average type for long MA (default = MODE_EMA)

* Default values not recommended, please configure to suit your individual needs



Prodotti consigliati
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper per timeframe M5. Negozia sulla coppia di valute GBPUSD. Questo robot è stato sviluppato appositamente da un'azienda di trader professionisti per il trading con la sterlina. Il robot apre approssimativamente da 5 a 15 operazioni al giorno. È meglio fare trading con broker che hanno uno spread basso su GBPUSD fino a 10 pip. Il deposito minimo consigliato per iniziare è di $ 500 o più. vantaggi: non usa martingala. non una rete. ogni operazione ha uno stop loss. bot professionale s
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
GER30 vip
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
/// Royal Ger30 VIP ///  Symbol GER30,GER   Cash   , DE40, DE30       This Expert Working On High Time Farm H1 , H4  the Expert can Analyze The Daily and weekly Trend of the Market and  Open Trade on H1 or H4  Trade have Not SL but have Recovery Lot size  Minim Deposit  1k  Fix Lot 0.01 For EightCap Broker because you can Trade with 0.01 on Stocks    This Expert Have FTMO Setting + Fikter news and FTMO Setfile  Max DD use as Stop loss Always be Active , This Version Working on All Broker 
King Grid
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
King Gold Grid Presentamos con orgullo el revolucionario Asesor Experto de Sistema Grid, una obra maestra creada por  Mr Beast. Este excepcional producto se distingue como uno de los mejores en su categoría, destacando por su magnífica gestión de riesgos y especialización en el trabajo con el oro. Diseñado meticulosamente para optimizar la eficiencia y maximizar los beneficios, este asesor experto se erige como un líder indiscutible en el mundo de los sistemas de rejilla. Su capacidad para adapt
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicatori
L'indicatore costruisce le quotazioni attuali, che possono essere confrontate con quelle storiche e su questa base fanno una previsione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore ha un campo di testo per una rapida navigazione fino alla data desiderata. Opzioni: Simbolo - selezione del simbolo che visualizzerà l'indicatore; SymbolPeriod - selezione del periodo da cui l'indicatore prenderà i dati; IndicatorColor - colore dell'indicatore; HorisontalShift - spostamento delle virgolette disegnate d
Team Trading Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
PTimeFVG
Christopher Louis Barry
4 (2)
Experts
The FVG MT4 Bot, or Fair Value Gap Trading strategy, is a method used in trading financial instruments, typically in the context of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This strategy focuses on exploiting discrepancies between the current market price and its perceived fair value, usually identified through technical indicators and analysis. Here's a description of the Fair Value Gap Trading strategy: Timeframe (H1) : This strategy operates on the one-hour (H1) timeframe, meaning it analyzes price m
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
EA Black Spark
Suparma Suparma
Experts
Introducing Black Spark - Your Path to Informed Investing. Investment decisions can often feel overwhelming for investors. However, with Black Spark, you can seize control and make well-informed choices. Our cutting-edge system is designed to provide you with up-to-the-minute information by analyzing vast amounts of real-time market data. Through advanced algorithms, we identify patterns and trends, delivering personalized recommendations that align with your unique investment preferences. Our a
Quantum Trade
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Quantum Trade is an automated trading robot designed for use during the transition period between the closing of the American trading session and the opening of the Pacific session. It focuses on analyzing short-term price fluctuations and volatility that often occur during these hours.  Key Features: Session-Based Operation The robot activates after the U.S. market closes, targeting the early Pacific session period. This helps capture market dynamics during times of potential volatility chang
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Il robot utilizza la strategia di trading per rompere le linee dell'indicatore delle bande di Bollinger. L'essenza di questa strategia risiede nella costante analisi delle linee dell'indicatore e nella ricerca dei punti di rottura più efficaci per le sue linee. Quando il prezzo rompe la linea dell'indicatore in una delle direzioni, il robot apre un'operazione in quella direzione e inizia a seguirla.Ma il robot non apre operazioni ogni volta che le linee dell'indicatore vengono interrotte, ma so
Expert Robocode Pro MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA uses a trending strategy based on numerous technical indicators "Moving Average" on the timeframe: M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1. The Expert Advisor uses elements from strategies such as Martingale, Grid and Averaging. In trading, up to 3 orders can be opened simultaneously on each of the currency pairs. The EA uses a partial order closing algorithm and hidden Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop. A multi-currency adviser trades in 17 currency pairs. EA uses tim
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Candle Sync Pro EA
Andri Maulana
Experts
Introducing Candle Sync Pro EA , your ultimate solution for smarter, more profitable gold trading! This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered to synchronize with market dynamics, offering you a cutting-edge advantage without complex strategies. It’s been meticulously optimized for Gold trading on the M5 timeframe , making it ready to deploy directly onto your charts for immediate use. Say goodbye to risky Martingale or Grid systems – Candle Sync Pro EA focuses on robust, reliable entry and
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
PipFinite EA Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.56 (27)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator PipFinite Trend PRO EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference. The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy. Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE! The Innovative Solution EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more
Magic Win
- Reni
4 (2)
Experts
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
Team Trading Nzdusd
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per il trading di oro. L'operazione si basa sull'apertura degli ordini utilizzando l'indicatore Gold Stuff, quindi l'EA lavora secondo la strategia "Trend Follow", che significa seguire la tendenza. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato. M Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazio
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione