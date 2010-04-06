Five Minutes Opening Range Order Block


Discount 50% for 20 first customers 


This Trading System from Scarface Trades.

This expert does not use dangerous martingale, grid , have stoploss and tp, recommended to use 1% risk and 1:2 RR Ratio.

The best pair is Tesla, i use icmarkets to backtest. It scan the 5 min opening range, and define order block after breakout the opening range, will take position on retest the order block.

So far i have backtested only Tesla make a good profit.

Use default setting

Pair: TESLA

TimeFrame: M1


Description input:

  • Risk_Percent : use 1-3%
  • TP_Percent_FromSL : use 200 ( 1:2 ratio)
  • Start_Time : if opening market at 16:35(broker icmarkets) add 5minutes for input setting = 16:40
  • End_Time : add 3 hour from opening hour example 19:00
  • HourCandle : 16 see at Start_Time
  • MinCandle1 : minute from 1st candle should be 35 in this case
  • MinCandle2 : minute from 2nd candle should be 36 in this case
  • MinCandle3 : minute from 1st candle should be 37 in this case
  • MinCandle4 : minute from 1st candle should be 38 in this case
  • MinCandle5 : minute from 1st candle should be 39 in this case
  • DeleteLineByTP : set to true, if TP hit, all the line shouldbe deleted
  • DeleteLineBySL : set to false, if SL hit, all the line shouldbe deleted
  • UseFixLot : set to false, if true then lotsize define by FixLot
  • FixLot : Fix Lot Size




Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione