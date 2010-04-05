Gold Leader mt4
- Experts
- Tatiana Savkevych
Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Gold Leader trend trading bot with gold priority trading (XAUUSD) can also work on EURUSD,GBPUSD pairs. To control the bot, you can use the management of stop loss, take profit, both virtual and real. For correct operation, the bot has a money management function. The bot has been tested in different modes (open prices, checkpoints, all ticks, real ticks) and on different brokers, including the tick history from Ducascopy. The bot algorithm is closed and optimized for working with gold. The settings are as simple as possible.
Bot setup.
- Fix Lot - trading with a fixed lot,
- Money-Management On - permission to automatically determine the lot,
- Money-Management - a numerical characteristic for adjusting the automatic determination of the lot size,
- Lot Decimal - lot rounding,
- Stop-Loss - stop-loss,
- Take-Profit - take profit,
- v-Stop-Loss - stop loss,
- v-Take-Profit - take profit,
- Magic Number - magic number.