Signal GPT

This is Non-Repaint Indicator with Buy and Sell signals.

Tradable Instruments: Forex, Cryptocurrency, Gold

Signal GPT Indicator allows analysis to help traders identify entry and exit points in the
market data.It's important to note that buy and sell indicators should not be used in isolation,
but in conjunction with other forms of analysis, such as fundamental analysis and market
sentiment. Traders should also be aware that no indicator is foolproof and that market

conditions can change rapidly.


How does it work?
Signal GPT analyses the price action and identifies a location where the momentum
might come into the market through the mathematical model and calculations with core

functioning ability.


Features
Swing Points - this indicator produces a signal where the trend becomes reversed
with which the trader can take an advantage in the market.
Pullback Identifier - this allows traders to add more position in with the direction of the
trend and also reduces the drawdown and increases profitability.
Trend driven - the buy and sell signals are aligned with the direction of the trend so
that the probability of the win rate increases significantly.
Non Repaint - the signals are not repaint so every signal gives traders to take a

position with confidence.


How do I trade with this Indicator?

Kindly contact me after purchasing the Product. I will give you set files.

Note: If you use it without proper set file this indicator produce a lot of buy and sell signals 

Attention

All my products can be bought only here, on the official MQL5 website. Beware of
scammers!

Do not be taken in by scammers, offering our development on other resources.


The following figures show the various timeframes and instruments that can be tradable with
this indicator.
