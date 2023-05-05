OptiPro Buy Sell Arrow

This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.

The calculation is made according to the author's formula for the beginning of a possible trend.





An accurate MT4 indicator that gives signals to enter trades without redrawing! Download EA for this indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/98089

Ideal trade entry points for currencies, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices!

The indicator builds buy/sell arrows and generates an alert.

Graphically displays the entry into the transaction and the exit from it. Displays trade statistics, which you can move with the mouse.

Use the standart Bollinger Bands indicator to improve performance.

When a BUY signal - the indicator shows an up arrow and beeps.

For SELL, it shows an down arrow and also gives a sound signal.

Automatically calculates profit level based on Bollinger Bands and ATR indicators.

It marks the exit from the position on the chart and gives a sound signal.

In the indicator, you can set:

"risk" as a percentage to display the position volume in lots.

display statistics on trades of the indicator or on completed trades.