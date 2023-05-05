OptiPro Buy Sell Arrow
- Indicatori
- Andrei Gerasimenko
- Versione: 2.1
- Aggiornato: 5 maggio 2023
- Attivazioni: 15
An accurate MT4 indicator that gives signals to enter trades without redrawing!
Download EA for this indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/98089
The indicator builds buy/sell arrows and generates an alert.
Graphically displays the entry into the transaction and the exit from it.
Displays trade statistics, which you can move with the mouse.
Use the standart Bollinger Bands indicator to improve performance.
For SELL, it shows an down arrow and also gives a sound signal.
In the indicator, you can set:
- "risk" as a percentage to display the position volume in lots.
- display statistics on trades of the indicator or on completed trades.
Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY.
"Indicator Setting"
- Alert - Show/Hide Alert;
"Indicator Statistic"
- Show Info Panel - Show/Hide Dashboard
- Set Risk In % - Show/Hide Percentage Risk (For Information);
- Show Order History - Show/Hide Order History;