Keltner Channel Multi Band

📈 Keltner Channel MultiBand – Period 20 | ATR 10 | Bands 1.5, 2.0, 2.5

Unlock Precise Market Timing with Triple-Band Trend Mapping

The Keltner Channel MultiBand is a powerful technical tool designed to help traders identify trend opportunities, optimize entry points, and strategically place Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels.

🔍 Key Features:

  • Triple Bands (1.5x, 2.0x, 2.5x ATR): Offers a multi-layered view of price volatility, helping you gauge the strength of market momentum with greater clarity.

  • Period: 20 | ATR Length: 10: Balanced configuration for accurate short-to-medium-term trend detection.

  • Dynamic Trend Guidance: Use the outer bands as zones for potential reversals or trend continuation, giving you a tactical edge on breakout or pullback setups.

🎯 Ideal For:

  • Trend Followers: Spot trending conditions with precision. When price hugs or rides a higher band, it's a strong continuation signal.

  • TP/SL Strategists: Place Take Profit targets near upper/lower bands and Stop Losses just outside opposing bands based on risk tolerance.

  • Multi-Timeframe Traders: Perfect for confirming setups across different timeframes with visual band compression or expansion.

✅ Advantages:

  • Clear visual channeling of price action

  • Adapts well to volatile and ranging markets

  • Effective for scalping, swing, and trend trading strategies

This indicator helps you trade with the trend—not against it. Whether you're looking to ride momentum or catch clean reversals, the Keltner Channel MultiBand is your tactical ally.


Prodotti consigliati
MetaCOT 2 COT Index MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
3 (2)
Indicatori
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
MetaCOT 2 Netto Position COT MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
1 (1)
Indicatori
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. The indicator of the net positions of the market participants displays the difference between the long a
MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
Indicatori
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.56 (9)
Indicatori
Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
Dashboard Scanner Kalman
Agus Santoso
Indicatori
Versione MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129411 Versione MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129412 Dashboard Scanner Kalman – Scanner multi-coppia e multi-timeframe Scanner all-in-one per il rilevamento intelligente dei trend utilizzando la tecnologia del filtro di Kalman Dashboard Scanner Kalman è uno scanner avanzato basato sull'algoritmo modificato dei livelli di trend del filtro di Kalman, progettato per monitorare la direzione del trend, i livelli del segnale e l'inte
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicatori
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Market Ticker
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicatori
The only Market Ticker on the market! Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of
Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
Andy Ismail
5 (3)
Indicatori
This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
Fibonacci Risk Reward Ratio
Andy Ismail
Indicatori
This indicator draws Fibonacci level automatically from higher high to lower low or from lower low to higher high. With adjustable Fibonacci range and has an alert function. How to use Fibonacci Risk Reward Ration (R3) into trading strategy Forex traders use Fibonacci-R3 to pinpoint where to place orders for market entry, for taking profits and for stop-loss orders. Fibonacci levels are commonly used in forex trading to identify and trade off of support and resistance levels. Fibonacci retracem
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicatori
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
Excessive Momentum Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.83 (6)
Indicatori
Introduction Excessive Momentum Indicator is the momentum indicator to measure the excessive momentum directly from raw price series. Hence, this is an extended price action and pattern trading. Excessive Momentum Indicator was originally developed by Young Ho Seo. This indicator demonstrates the concept of Equilibrium Fractal Wave and Practical Application at the same time. Excessive Momentum detects the market anomaly. Excessive momentum will give us a lot of clue about potential reversal and
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicatori
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Indicatori
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Supply Demand Dashboard
Jan Flodin
Indicatori
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol supply and demand zone dashboard indicator sends alerts when the price has reached a supply/demand zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. It is possible to use RSI, divergence (MACD, OsMA, RSI or Awesome) a
CCI with Dynamic OSB zones mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "CCI con zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato dinamiche" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Il Commodity Channel Index (CCI) è eccellente per il trading di momentum nella direzione del trend. - È ottimo per prendere posizioni di vendita dalla zona di ipercomprato dinamica e posizioni di acquisto dalla zona di ipervenduto dinamica nella direzione del trend principale. - Questo indicatore è eccellente anche da combinare con posizioni di price action. - Zona di ipercomprato dinamica
Adjustable Fractals mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Adjustable Fractals" - è una versione avanzata dell'indicatore frattale, uno strumento di trading molto utile! - Come sappiamo, l'indicatore mt4 Standard fractals non ha impostazioni, il che è molto scomodo per i trader. - Adjustable Fractals ha risolto questo problema, ha tutte le impostazioni necessarie: - Periodo regolabile dell'indicatore (valori consigliati: superiori a 7). - Distanza regolabile dai massimi/minimi del prezzo. - Design regolabile delle frecce frattali. - L'indicatore è do
Signaline
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicatori
SIGNALINE INDICATOR This indicator for all pairs and all timeframes I have just completed the M5 timeframe for deep optimization EURJPY yet. EURJPY M5 Optimization ( TP=150 , SL=130 , IndicatorPeriod=6 , Mov1=22 , Mov2=48 ) (*)Added 20.05.2019 You can find this signal page below https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/583477 Other optimizasyon results will be added on this signalpage. Input Parameters: IndicatorPeriod: Default is 8. Mov1               : Default is 21. Mov2               : Default is 48.
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Night Ghost - Indicatore a freccia per opzioni binarie. Questo è un assistente affidabile per te in futuro! - Nessun ridisegno sul grafico -Funziona alla grande su tutte le coppie di valute! -Precisione dell'indicatore fino al 90% (soprattutto di notte) -Non c'è bisogno di impostare per molto tempo (impostato perfettamente per le opzioni binarie) - Segnali non in ritardo - La comparsa di un segnale sulla candela corrente -Perfetto per il periodo M1 (non più!) - Colore della candela ad
Your good friend
Sergei Semenov
Indicatori
Your Good Friends — this is not just an indicator, but your reliable trading assistant, designed for traders who value simplicity, clarity, and stability. It combines the best classic methods of technical analysis — support and resistance levels, reversal signals, visual cues — and presents them in the clearest, most user-friendly format possible. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders — especially those who want to eliminate chaos, reduce stress, and trade based on clear signals.
Visual River Flow Divergence Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Introducing the River Flow Divergence Indicator Are you ready to unlock your trading potential? Meet the River Flow Divergence Indicator, a powerful tool designed to help you navigate market trends and reversals with precision. This indicator is tailored for traders who are eager to fine-tune their strategies and take control of their success. Note: This indicator is not optimized out of the box. It’s crafted for you to customize and optimize according to your unique trading style and goals. Ho
Alert Up Down MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicatori
ALERT UP - DOWN FOR METATRADER 5 This indicator generates an alert when the price leaves the zone between the UP and DOWN lines. You can generate alerts of various types such as: > Sound > Message box > Message in the expert box > Mail (previously configured) > PUSH notifications (previously configured) The lines must be configured from the indicator properties and not from the lines properties, since if it is done from the lines properties, the finonacci may be affected. Among the s
TradeHistoryMapper EA
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Experts
Visualizza il tuo vantaggio di trading con TradeHistoryMapper Ogni trader di successo lo sa: la tua cronologia è la chiave dei tuoi profitti futuri. TradeHistoryMapper trasforma la cronologia del tuo conto in una potente mappa visiva, che mostra esattamente dove vinci, dove perdi e come migliorare. Perché faticare tra infinite schede della cronologia del conto quando puoi vedere ogni operazione direttamente sul tuo grafico? 1. Visualizza istantaneamente le operazioni vincenti e quelle perden
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
TrendColor
Ivan Simonika
Indicatori
The indicator monitors the market trend with very high reliability. Sharp price fluctuations, as well as noise around averaged prices, are ignored. All intersection points will be ideal points at which the direction of the trend changes. Signal points, places where color changes, can be used as points of potential market reversal. This development can be used both for long-term trading, and for piping on small periods. The indiuctor algorithm implements a kind of technical analysis based on the
Market Scanner for Trading Opportunities
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Indicatori
Constantly checking multiple pair & charts during day and still missing trade opportunities ? Let Market scanner do this job and you just focus on analysing opportunities and making trading decisions. Specially developed for need of intraday & scalping Traders . Must have tools for active traders. Market scanner indicator constantly monitors all Pairs from your MT4 watchlist for 9 /20 /50 Moving Average crosses in 1HR ,4HR & Daily Chart along with Closing price of last candle and alerts you if
Trend Hunter Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
The indicator is designed for opening trades for a long period. he is set up to get as many points from each trade as possible. he uses the scalping method... you can trade on any currency pairs indicator is already  you can trade at any time of the day but the preferred time of trading during the European American session. currency pairs eur / jpy, eur / usd currency pairs with high volatility then the results are much better.
Trend Divergence
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
Trend Divergence Indicator: Your Essential Tool for Market Analysis The Trend Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends and pinpointing entry points with precision. By leveraging price divergence, this indicator enhances your trading strategy, offering reliable insights and filtering unnecessary signals. Key Features and Benefits of the Trend Divergence Indicator Accurate Trend Analysis: The Trend Divergence Indicator uses price divergence t
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicatori
Presentazione dell'indicatore Koala Supply Demand per MetaTrader 4 (ti invitiamo a condividere la tua recensione o il tuo feedback, positivo o negativo, in modo che altri trader possano trarre vantaggio dalla tua esperienza.) : Benvenuti nell'indicatore Koala Supply Demand. Questo indicatore è progettato per identificare le zone di offerta e domanda ininterrotte. Questo indicatore può aiutare il trader a visualizzare il mercato come zone; è possibile vedere come il prezzo rispetti alcune potent
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.61 (36)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicatori
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
All Currency Strength Meter Crypto Exotic Metals
Emir Revolledo
3.5 (6)
Indicatori
Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it's strength. This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is the Major Pairs, Metals, CFD's, Commodities, Crypto Currency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter can solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter which on a real-ti
Altri dall’autore
Trend Pullback and Reversal Finder
Edo Revado Gunawan
Indicatori
This indicator is deliberately constructed to avoid repainting. Once a candle has closed, the output it produces remains fixed and unchanged. This behavior ensures accuracy during backtesting and provides reliability in real-time strategy execution. Unlike traditional methods such as linear or polynomial regression, kernel-based methods don't assume any specific form or distribution for the data. Instead, they rely on a kernel function —a mathematical tool that assigns influence to each nearby
HTF Exponential Moving Average
Edo Revado Gunawan
Indicatori
High Timeframe Exponential Moving Average (HTF EMA) Spot the Trend with Clarity – No Matter Your Timeframe! The HTF EMA Indicator brings the power of higher timeframe analysis right onto your current chart. Whether you're trading M5,M15, H1, or any intraday timeframe, this tool overlays the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from your chosen higher timeframe—such as H1, H4, or D1—so you can make smarter, more confident decisions. Key Features: Displays EMA from Higher Timeframes directly o
CCI Multi Periods
Edo Revado Gunawan
Indicatori
Common Channel Index (CCI) Multi-Period Overlay  Overview: The Common Channel Index Multi-Period Overlay is a powerful -based tool that brings clarity and multi-timeframe insight into your trading decisions. By combining three different Commodity Channel Index (CCI) periods — 5 , 15 , and 60 — into a single, unified display, this indicator offers a layered view of market momentum and overbought/oversold conditions. Key Features: Triple CCI Overlay: See short-term (5), mid-term (15), a
Trend Finder Pullback and Reversal
Edo Revado Gunawan
Indicatori
This indicator is deliberately constructed to avoid repainting. Once a candle has closed, the output it produces remains fixed and unchanged. This behavior ensures accuracy during backtesting and provides reliability in real-time strategy execution. Unlike traditional methods such as linear or polynomial regression, kernel-based methods don't assume any specific form or distribution for the data. Instead, they rely on a   kernel function —a mathematical tool that assigns influence to each nearb
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione