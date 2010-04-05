RenaissancEA

This RenaissancEA determines buy or sell positions based on certain MT4 indicators.

Initial Deposit Minimum Recomendation:  $100. The bigger the deposit, the bigger the margin resistance.

Max Balance: $10000 (Automatic Close)

(Test first with Strategy Tester)

Recommended Pair (TF) : EURUSD (H4)

Recommended Broker:

https://bit.ly/Octafx_EA


You can use this EA directly after you install it on your MT4 currency pair without needing to set parameters again. Or you can do it yourself.

Warning...!!!: Forex trading with or without an EA is very dangerous for your money. This can cause a lot of losses and even lose your money. Even though it can also make a lot of profit. Think first before using this EA with take advantage of the Strategy Tester on your MT4 Platform.

So... It's your own risk.

Good Luck & God Bless You.


