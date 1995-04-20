Supply and Demand Indicator MT4

Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON

Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions.

The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and sellers are actively trading. By identifying these areas, traders can take advantage of market momentum and make profitable trades. This innovative tool uses advanced algorithms to analyze market data in real-time, providing users with accurate and up-to-date information to inform their trading decisions.

In addition to its powerful analysis tools, the supply and demand indicator is easy to use, with an intuitive interface that allows traders to quickly identify high-reactive zones in the market. With this tool, traders can focus on the most profitable trades and achieve greater success and profitability in their trading endeavors.





But that's not all. We are adding our Proprietary Currency Strength Meter as a FREE ADD-ON this week only!

This state-of-the-art tool is designed to provide forex traders with real-time insights into the strength of various currencies, helping them make more informed trading decisions. With our Supply and Demand indicator and the A.I Currency Strength Meter Forex Indicator combined, traders have access to unparalleled accuracy and reliability.

The Currency Strength Meter Forex Indicator recommends the top 4 currencies that are tradeable at any given time, eliminating the need for manual searching and decision-making. This ensures that traders can focus on the most profitable trades and achieve greater success and profitability in their trading endeavors.

Overall, our Supply and Demand indicator and the A.I Currency Strength Meter Forex Indicator are invaluable tools for traders of all experience levels, offering unparalleled accuracy and reliability. With its sophisticated technology and intuitive interface, this tool is poised to revolutionize the world of forex trading, helping traders achieve greater success and profitability in their trading endeavors.





INPUTS

Zones Inputs

Show Minor Zone: Choose to display zone

Zone Supply Colour: Choose Zone Color

Zone Supply Opacity: Choose Zone Opacity

Zone Demand Color: Choose Zone Color

Zone Demand Opacity: Choose Zone Opacity

Zone Alert: Choose if you want to receive an alert when price touches a certain zone





Currency Strength Meter Inputs

Panel Scale: Choose display size

Font Size Mode: Auto/Manual

Font: Choose Font

Timeframe: Choose Timeframe that Currency Strength Meter should pull data from. We recommend Weekly/Monthly

Pairs Prefix: Some brokers have a letter in front of their currency pairs like iGBPUSD. Place this letter here.

Pairs Suffix: Some brokers have a letter behind their currency pairs like GBPUSDi. Place this letter here.

Alert to change the best currency pair: Input #1. You will receive an alert when the top recommended pair updates





General Settings

Extend Bars: Choose how many bars you want the zone to extend itself by.

If you have any questions or face any installation problems, please send me a message. I will be happy to help :-)







