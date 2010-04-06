Auto Closer MT4

FOREXBOB AUTO CLOSER is a very handsome tool for manual traders who doing :-

  • Scalping 
  • Correlation Hedging
  • Those who use averaging methods etc.
  1. As this utility tool will help you by closing all your running trades when the universal floating P/L reaches a certain value that you will put in inputs.
  2. You may enable and disable the alert message on your mobile phone when auto closer close all the running deals on specified profit.
  3. You may add any message you want in notification. 

This tool consider all the trades that running on the your account either opened MANUALLY or with help of an EA.

Inputs

  • Profit Amount - Put numeric value for required profit in USD
  • Enable Alert - True/False
  • Alert Title - Type the message you want to see in notification on mobile
  • Magic No. - Zero (0) to consider manually opened trades.

Please give feedback and suggestion for future updates and features to add.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90532?source






















































