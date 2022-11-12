Luzart Scalper

Best results with: GBPUSD

GBPJPY can also bring good results.

This is the MT4 version.

Like with any scalper, you will need a broker with a low spread and a fast VPS.



This EA does not use martingale or grid.

Backtests have been done with Tick Story GMT+2. This GMT offset is used by most brokers





Requirements

Trading pairs: GBPUSD

Timeframe: M1

Suggested deposit: $1000



How it works: The Ea will find a big movement in price, when such an event occurs, it will try to make a profit on the retracement.



Here are an example of the parameters and their description.





MAGICNUMBER = 20210126 - Magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify his positions

ShowDashBoard = true/false: Display information on the trading screen. (turning this off accelerate the optimization and backtests)



TrailingStopStart = 5 - When the trailing stop will start. This is to avoid getting a trailing stop that results in a loss. TrailingStop = 15 - Trailing Stop in points.

TrailingBuySellStop = 25 - Trailing Buy/Sell Stop in points

StopLoss = 45 - Stop loss in points

MAPeriod = 3 - Moving average Period (it's not suggested to change this value)

MAMethod = 3 - Moving average Method (it's not suggested to change this value)

MAOffset = 40 - Additional points over the MA to trigger the order

MaxSpreadToStartTrades = 6 - Maximum Spread in points allowed to trigger order.





**** Risk Management ****

RiskInPcent = 1 - This is the risk percentage used to calculate lot size. Considering your stop loss and your Equity.

MinLot = 0.01 - This is the minimum lot size, if the lot calculated by the RiskInPcent is lower than this, the MinLot will override.

MaxLot = 10 - This is the maximum lot size, if the lot calculated by the RiskInPcent is higher than this, the MaxLot will override.

StopWhenBalanceUnder = 100 - This can be used to stop the EA from trading if the balance reaches this number. ExpertCanTrade will turn to false.

ExpertCanTrade = true - Let the Ea trade.





**** Time Management ****

UseTimeFilter = true

StartHour = 1

StartMinute = 30

EndHour = 23

EndMinute = 30

Sunday=false

Monday=true

Tuesday=true

Wednesday=true

Thursday=true

Friday=true

Saturday=false





In this example the EA can only open trades between 1h30 and 23h30, Monday to Friday.





The animation below is for March 2020 (one month) with Period: M1 Spread: 5 using the setting provided above.



