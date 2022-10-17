BitDooZER is an Expert Advisor designed primarily to trade Bitcoin vs US Dollar on the M1 timeframe, and only on the weekends. BitDooZER is, above all, DooZER's little brother, and behaves in a similar way, even though all internal parameters are adjusted keeping in mind the volatility, spread and price behavior of the BTCUSD symbol. BitDooZER also follows an averaging strategy with initial entry based on price action. If you want to know more about the strategy you can read all articles related to BitDooZER and we recommend also reading the information related to DooZER since the former is based on the latter.





Why is it free?