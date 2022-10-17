BitDooZER
BitDooZER is an Expert Advisor designed primarily to trade Bitcoin vs US Dollar on the M1 timeframe, and only on the weekends. BitDooZER is, above all, DooZER's little brother, and behaves in a similar way, even though all internal parameters are adjusted keeping in mind the volatility, spread and price behavior of the BTCUSD symbol. BitDooZER also follows an averaging strategy with initial entry based on price action. If you want to know more about the strategy you can read all articles related to BitDooZER and we recommend also reading the information related to DooZER since the former is based on the latter.
Why is it free?
After much deliberation, we didn't feel comfortable offering BitDooZER as a paid product because the BTCUSD symbol behaves so differently depending on the broker you have. For example in one of the brokers we tested, BitDooZER performed as expected (as shown in the screenshots), but the trading during the same days and time at another broker was completely different. BitDooZER would trade very little, not enough to make it worth, and the volatility of the symbol was totally different.
We understand that different brokers have different spreads, but we observed that the behaviour of the BTCUSD symbol was very erratic depending on the broker you were on. Sometimes it was as expected, and sometimes BitDooZER would trade 1-2 times per day or less. While we can never guarantee the outcome of the trading, at least we should be able to guarantee that BitDooZER will trade as expected, and after the tests we were not able to do that because of the broker dependency. Therefore we decided to offer BitDooZER for free, and if you happen to have a good broker where BitDooZER behaves as expected, then buy us a coffee! :)
A warning on how and when to use BitDooZER
BitDooZER has been optimized to work with the BTCUSD symbol, but such symbol can be difficult to trade during the week due to its volatility. That's the reason why we created BitDooZER with the idea of trading only during the weekend, where the BTCUSD is far less volatile, yet still has a lot of trading opportunities during those two days.
Due to MQL5 Market policy, BitDooZER will not restrict your trading in any way based on the symbol, timeframe or day of the week you want to trade, but again keep in mind that all parameters have been optimized for:
- BTCUSD symbol
- M1 timeframe
- Weekend trading
Backtesting & forwardtesting
Backtesting BitDooZER can be a bit challenging. The reason being that not all providers/brokers offer good quality tick data for the BTCUSD pair, and if they do, most of them offer them only for Monday thru Friday, and not for the weekend. From all providers/brokers with 99.9% quality tick data that we explored, only one offered tick data for the weekend. As mentioned, keep that in mind if you want to backtest BitDooZER because the volatility during weekdays is by far larger than on the weekend. It's for this reason that instead we recommend doing forwardtesting during some time if you really want to see how BitDooZER works.
Recommendations
- BTCUSD symbol.
- M1 timeframe.
- Only 1 chart.
- Only weekend trading.
- ECN account with low spread.
- Zero-stops-level broker.
- Minimum deposit $5,000.
Input parameters
- EA SETTINGS
- Magic number
- Comment prefix
- Initial lot size
- Maximum spread (pips)
- Maximum slippage (pips)
- SAFETY SETTINGS
- Preferred trading window
- UI SETTINGS
- UI colors theme
- Button background (pressed)
- Status message
- Positive profit text
- Negative profit text
Questo EA è fantastico... spesso lo uso sabato e domenica fino le ore 15 con 500 dollari. Poi spengo perché 500 dollari sono troppo pochi. Guadagna tanti soldi. Fra la asettimana lo uso poco e solo quando le bande di bollinger sono strette e c'è poca variazione. faccio iniziare il trading e appena apre la seconda posizione metto in pausa l'EA fino qua do non finisce il ciclo, lo riattivo solo quando le condizioni lo permettono. Posso guadagnare in un giorno fino 98 dollari. Grazie Ciao