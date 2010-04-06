Close All Selected Chart

Overview:

This is one of the smart choices to help you make your trading management a lot easier.

Especially when you have to manage a large number of orders. This utility will work like a helping hand to close all the unrelated order windows in less than no time, plus without making any kind of unwanted effects.

:: 3 simple steps to use ::

1. Select your chart window.

2. Click "Close All"

3. Click "OK"

Note:

For the better understanding on how this utility works, please view an attached video.

Thanks to all the supports, And feel free to let us know your comments, so the author can respond to your feedback in the form of cost-effective solutions that fit very well with users' needs.