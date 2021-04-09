Open Momentum

Optimized for Asia- London- US- Open-Session  🕗 🕑 🕝

the best Features from MOMENTUM-SOLO

true Momentum - time-based Indicator

it's based on a self-developed candle Pattern, in relation to the ATR


Filter

  • Daytime
  • Weekdays
  • Moving Averages
  • Keltner-Channel
  • MACD


Advantages
  • Optimised for Asia- London- US- Open-Session
  • choose your personal times to trade - select Daytime and Weekdays
  • Keltner-Channel => to reduce market noise - sideways movement will be hidden
  • 3x Moving Averages => for the Trend, including Price
  • MACD fits best with Trend MA Candles
  • Signal after close - no repaint

Alerts

  • Email
  • Screen-Alert
  • Push-Notification



