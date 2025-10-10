RobustEA

Dual Grid Fibonacci EA - Complete Guide

Overview

The Dual Grid Fibonacci EA is an automated trading system that uses a grid trading strategy combined with Fibonacci lot sizing and dynamic ATR-based take profits. It can trade both buy and sell grids simultaneously, making it suitable for ranging and trending markets.

Key Features

🎯 Smart Grid Trading System

  • Opens positions at strategic price levels based on grid spacing
  • Grid spacing increases progressively using a multiplier formula
  • Automatically adds positions when price moves against you
  • Each grid level is calculated as: Grid Distance = Base Distance × Multiplier^(Level-1)

📊 Fibonacci Lot Sizing

  • Uses the Fibonacci sequence to scale position sizes
  • Level 1: 1x lot, Level 2: 1x lot, Level 3: 2x lots, Level 4: 3x lots, Level 5: 5x lots, etc.
  • Helps recover from drawdowns more efficiently
  • Natural progression that adapts to market conditions

📈 Dynamic ATR-Based Take Profit

  • Take profit automatically adjusts to market volatility
  • Formula: TP = ATR × TP Multiplier
  • Volatile markets get larger TPs, calm markets get smaller TPs
  • Take profit is based on the average entry price of all positions

🛡️ Built-in Risk Management

  • Daily Profit Target: Automatically closes all positions and stops trading when target is reached
  • Daily Drawdown Limit: Protects your account by halting trading if loss limit is hit
  • Both limits reset daily for fresh start each trading day
  • Prevents overtrading and emotional decisions

🎛️ Dual Grid System

  • Buy Grid: Opens positions when price falls
  • Sell Grid: Opens positions when price rises
  • Can run both grids simultaneously or individually
  • Independent management for each grid type

📊 Real-Time Dashboard

  • Live display of Today's Profit/Loss
  • Current Floating P&L
  • Net P&L with color coding
  • Open position count
  • Trading status (Running/Halted)
  • Profit targets and drawdown limits
  • Clean, easy-to-read interface

🔒 Safety Features

  • Maximum grid level protection (prevents unlimited positions)
  • Minimum delay between orders (prevents rapid-fire trading)
  • Automatic retry logic for failed orders
  • Proper lot size normalization
  • Error handling and logging
  • Daily reset mechanism

Performance Optimizations

  • Efficient order management
  • Smart TP modification (only when needed)
  • Minimal CPU usage
  • No hanging or freezing issues
  • Clean code structure

How It Works

Opening Positions

  1. EA opens first position at current market price
  2. If price moves against the position by the grid spacing distance, it opens another position
  3. Each new position uses Fibonacci lot sizing (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13...)
  4. Grid spacing increases with each level using the multiplier

Take Profit Management

  1. EA calculates ATR (Average True Range) to measure volatility
  2. Take profit = ATR × TP Multiplier
  3. TP is set based on average entry price of all positions
  4. As new positions are added, TP updates automatically

Daily Reset

  • Every new trading day, the EA resets:
    • Opening equity is updated
    • Profit target and drawdown limit recalculated
    • Trading status set to "Running"
    • Allows fresh start each day

Exit Strategy

  • All positions close when overall TP is hit
  • Trading halts if daily profit target reached
  • Trading halts if daily drawdown limit hit
  • Status shown on dashboard in real-time

Advantages

Fully Automated - No manual intervention required
Works in Any Market - Ranging, trending, or choppy conditions
Smart Position Sizing - Fibonacci sequence for efficient recovery
Adaptive to Volatility - ATR-based TP adjusts to market conditions


