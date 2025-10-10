RobustEA
- Parakh Kumar Pandey
PLEASE NOTE: FOR COMPLETE FILE, PLEASE CONTACT- parakhpandey1@gmail.com
Dual Grid Fibonacci EA - Complete Guide
Overview
The Dual Grid Fibonacci EA is an automated trading system that uses a grid trading strategy combined with Fibonacci lot sizing and dynamic ATR-based take profits. It can trade both buy and sell grids simultaneously, making it suitable for ranging and trending markets.
Key Features
🎯 Smart Grid Trading System
- Opens positions at strategic price levels based on grid spacing
- Grid spacing increases progressively using a multiplier formula
- Automatically adds positions when price moves against you
- Each grid level is calculated as: Grid Distance = Base Distance × Multiplier^(Level-1)
📊 Fibonacci Lot Sizing
- Uses the Fibonacci sequence to scale position sizes
- Level 1: 1x lot, Level 2: 1x lot, Level 3: 2x lots, Level 4: 3x lots, Level 5: 5x lots, etc.
- Helps recover from drawdowns more efficiently
- Natural progression that adapts to market conditions
📈 Dynamic ATR-Based Take Profit
- Take profit automatically adjusts to market volatility
- Formula: TP = ATR × TP Multiplier
- Volatile markets get larger TPs, calm markets get smaller TPs
- Take profit is based on the average entry price of all positions
🛡️ Built-in Risk Management
- Daily Profit Target: Automatically closes all positions and stops trading when target is reached
- Daily Drawdown Limit: Protects your account by halting trading if loss limit is hit
- Both limits reset daily for fresh start each trading day
- Prevents overtrading and emotional decisions
🎛️ Dual Grid System
- Buy Grid: Opens positions when price falls
- Sell Grid: Opens positions when price rises
- Can run both grids simultaneously or individually
- Independent management for each grid type
📊 Real-Time Dashboard
- Live display of Today's Profit/Loss
- Current Floating P&L
- Net P&L with color coding
- Open position count
- Trading status (Running/Halted)
- Profit targets and drawdown limits
- Clean, easy-to-read interface
🔒 Safety Features
- Maximum grid level protection (prevents unlimited positions)
- Minimum delay between orders (prevents rapid-fire trading)
- Automatic retry logic for failed orders
- Proper lot size normalization
- Error handling and logging
- Daily reset mechanism
⚡ Performance Optimizations
- Efficient order management
- Smart TP modification (only when needed)
- Minimal CPU usage
- No hanging or freezing issues
- Clean code structure
How It Works
Opening Positions
- EA opens first position at current market price
- If price moves against the position by the grid spacing distance, it opens another position
- Each new position uses Fibonacci lot sizing (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13...)
- Grid spacing increases with each level using the multiplier
Take Profit Management
- EA calculates ATR (Average True Range) to measure volatility
- Take profit = ATR × TP Multiplier
- TP is set based on average entry price of all positions
- As new positions are added, TP updates automatically
Daily Reset
- Every new trading day, the EA resets:
- Opening equity is updated
- Profit target and drawdown limit recalculated
- Trading status set to "Running"
- Allows fresh start each day
Exit Strategy
- All positions close when overall TP is hit
- Trading halts if daily profit target reached
- Trading halts if daily drawdown limit hit
- Status shown on dashboard in real-time
Advantages
✅ Fully Automated - No manual intervention required
✅ Works in Any Market - Ranging, trending, or choppy conditions
✅ Smart Position Sizing - Fibonacci sequence for efficient recovery
✅ Adaptive to Volatility - ATR-based TP adjusts to market conditions
✅