Upside Down is a powerful indicator that gives the perfect trading opportunities and a clear indication of the market.

Upside Down has been created to be as simple as possible.

Arrows are calculated based on ASC Trend and customs indicators. Signals appear without delay at the end of a candle, if it has tested the level. The signals do not overdraw.





THE BENEFIT:

Easily to enter in buy position/sell position

Intuitive directional arrows by colors

Automatic adjustment for each timeframe perfect system for beginners

Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag

Alerts to indicate a buy entry or sell entry

Works on every timeframe and every instrument ( Currencies, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Cryptos).

HOW TO USE IT ?





Simply drag it up on your chart and follow those simple rules:

BUYS:

Arrow red is visible.

Check if the trend is downward.

SELLS:

Arrow green is visible.

Check if the trend is upward.

