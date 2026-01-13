Boom Crash Divergence Tool

An MT5 divergence scanner that automatically finds divergence / hidden divergence between price and a chosen oscillator, then draws the matching trendlines/channels in the indicator window and can alert you when the line is crossed.

Key features (simple)

Auto Divergence Detection Bullish divergence : price makes a lower low while oscillator makes a higher low (possible reversal up). Bearish divergence : price makes a higher high while oscillator makes a lower high (possible reversal down).

Hidden divergence (called “convergence” in settings) Finds continuation-style setups (useful for trend trading).

Works with many oscillators RSI (default), MACD, Stochastic, CCI, Momentum, ADX, ATR, AO/AC, OBV, etc.

Clear visuals Draws trendlines and optional channels (parallel / regression / std-dev channel). Shows buy/sell arrows on detected swing points.

Noise reduction Uses T3 smoothing on the oscillator line to reduce false pivots on volatile markets (handy for Boom/Crash).

Alerts Popup, push notification, email, sound, optional external program launch, plus optional advanced alerts (Telegram/Discord/etc via DLL).

Performance controls Limits bars processed to keep the indicator fast.



How it works (logic overview)

Calculates the selected oscillator (or selected price source). Applies T3 smoothing to produce a cleaner oscillator curve. Detects swing highs/lows using “left/right strength” (how many bars on each side must be lower/higher). Compares recent swings: For regular divergence and hidden divergence Draws trendlines/channels for the detected setups and optionally triggers alerts when the line is crossed.

Note: swing points are confirmed only after the “right-side” bars are complete, which helps reduce noise.

Oscillator selector (Osc)

Use Osc to choose what the tool compares against price:

1 AC, 2 AD, 3 ADX, 4 ATR, 5 AO, 6 BearsPower, 7 BullsPower, 8 CCI, 9 DeMarker, 10 Force, 11 Momentum, 12 MFI, 13 MACD, 14 MAO, 15 OBV, 16 RVI, 17 StdDev, 18 Stochastic, 19 Volume, 20 Close, 21 Open, 22 High, 23 Low, 24 (H+L)/2, 25 (H+L+C)/3, 26 (H+L+2C)/4, 27 (O+C+H+L)/4, 28 (O+C)/2, 29 RSI, 30 RBCI, 31 FTLM, 32 STLM, 33 JRSX, 34 RSI, 35 Williams %R.

Inputs (parameters) — with plain-English descriptions

A) Core detection

Osc (int, default: 29) — Which oscillator/source to use for divergence (see list above).

TH (bool, default: true) — Enable high-side (bearish) divergence checks.

TL (bool, default: true) — Enable low-side (bullish) divergence checks.

trend (bool, default: true) — Draw basic oscillator trendlines (not only divergence).

convergen (bool, default: true) — Enable hidden divergence detection.

Complect (int, default: 1) — Visual set/slot used in object names & styling (helps separate drawings).

_qSteps (int, default: 1) — How many “recent setups” to draw/scan (max 3).

_BackSteph (int, default: 0) — Skip this many swing points back before starting (highs).

_BackStepl (int, default: 0) — Skip this many swing points back before starting (lows).

BackStep (int, default: 0) — One value to override both back-step settings above.

B) Swing-point (pivot) sensitivity

LevDPl (int, default: 5) — Left-side strength: bars to the left that must confirm a swing point.

LevDPr (int, default: 1) — Right-side strength: bars to the right that must confirm a swing point.

LeftStrong (bool, default: false) — If true , equal-values on the left are treated as “strong” (fewer duplicate pivots).

RightStrong (bool, default: true) — If true , equal-values on the right are treated as “strong”.

C) Indicator calculation settings

period (int, default: 8) — Main period used by many oscillators (and RSI used for alerts).

applied_price (int, default: 4) — Price type used by some indicators (commonly Close).

mode (int, default: 0) — Buffer/line index for multi-line indicators (example: MACD line vs signal).

ma_method (ENUM_MA_METHOD, default: MODE_SMA) — MA method used by some calculations (e.g., StdDev).

ma_shift (int, default: 0) — MA shift used by some calculations.

MACD-only

fast_ema_period (int, default: 12) — MACD fast EMA.

slow_ema_period (int, default: 26) — MACD slow EMA.

signal_period (int, default: 9) — MACD signal SMA/EMA period.

Stochastic-only

Kperiod (int, default: 13) — %K period.

Dperiod (int, default: 5) — %D period.

slowing (int, default: 3) — Slowing factor.

price_field (ENUM_STO_PRICE, default: 0) — Price field for Stochastic.

Smoothing

T3_Period (int, default: 1) — T3 smoothing length (higher = smoother).

b (double, default: 0.7) — T3 smoothing factor (controls smoothness/lag).

D) Drawing options (look & behavior)

TrendLine (bool, default: true) — Master switch for drawing the lines.

Trend_Down (bool, default: true) — Show downtrend/bearish-side drawings.

Trend_Up (bool, default: true) — Show uptrend/bullish-side drawings.

HandyColour (bool, default: true) — Auto-color lines based on setup/step.

Highline (color, default: Red) — Manual color for high-side lines (if auto-color off).

Lowline (color, default: DeepSkyBlue) — Manual color for low-side lines (if auto-color off).

ChannelLine (bool, default: true) — Draw a parallel “channel” style line.

Trend (int, default: 0) — Direction filter: 1 only up, -1 only down, 0 both.

Channel (bool, default: false) — Use a classic channel object style.

Regression (bool, default: false) — Use regression channel mode.

RayH (bool, default: true) — Extend high-side channel/line to the right.

RayL (bool, default: true) — Extend low-side channel/line to the right.

ChannelH (color, default: Red) — High-side channel color.

ChannelL (color, default: DeepSkyBlue) — Low-side channel color.

STDwidthH (double, default: 1.0) — StdDev channel width (high-side).

STDwidthL (double, default: 1.0) — StdDev channel width (low-side).

Back (int, default: -1) — Reserved/legacy parameter (not essential for normal use).

code_buy (int, default: 159) — Wingdings code for the “buy” arrow symbol.

code_sell (int, default: 159) — Wingdings code for the “sell” arrow symbol.

E) Performance

_showBars (int, default: 1000) — Bars to visually work with.

bars_limit (int, default: 1000) — Bars to calculate per tick (speed control).

F) Alerts

SIGNAL_BAR (int, default: 1) — Which bar is used to confirm/trigger alerts ( 1 = closed bar).

popup_alert (bool, default: false) — MT5 popup alert.

notification_alert (bool, default: false) — Push notification.

email_alert (bool, default: false) — Email alert.

play_sound (bool, default: false) — Play a sound.

sound_file (string, default: "") — Sound file name.

start_program (bool, default: false) — Launch an external program on alert.

program_path (string, default: "") — Path to the program executable.

advanced_alert (bool, default: false) — Advanced alert via DLL (Telegram/Discord/etc).

advanced_key (string, default: "") — Key for advanced alert service.

AlertsSection / Comment2 / Comment3 / Comment4 (string) — UI separators/info text (no trading logic impact).

Practical advantages for Boom/Crash traders