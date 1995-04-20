Visual Position Sizer

Easily manage your risk and position sizing!

It can be tricky to size your trade in the moment, due to different currency / commodity values. For example, placing a 1 Lot position on XAUUSD can easily blow an account that could handle 1 lot on GBPUSD. See screenshots to see how Gold can move $500 on 1 lot much faster than GBPUSD.


THe indicator draws horizontal lines that allow you to easily compare the potential risk/reward across timeframes and symbols.

----

Inputs are:

Risk Size: The Loss/Profit you are looking to target. (eg 1% of your equity)

Lot Size: The position size you place to scale the trade to the chart/symbol


----

By having a standard measure of risk across Symbols and Timeframes, risk management becomes easy!


