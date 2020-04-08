Quantum Entry PRO

Special offer!

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810

Quantum Entry is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely known strategies among traders: the Breakout Strategy! This indicator produces crystal clear buy and sell signals based on breakouts of key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it uses advanced calculations to accurately confirm the breakout! When a breakout occurs, you receive instant alerts.

No lag and no repaint : All signals are delivered in real-time, with no lag and no repainting of past signals!

Recommendations

Quantum Entry  works with any symbol on any timeframe. We personally use this indicator with XAUUSD (gold) on the M1, M5 & M15 timeframes! 


Don't miss your chance to elevate your trading game—get  Quantum Entry today and start trading with confidence and precision!


Prodotti consigliati
Diamond Trend
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Indicatori
Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicatori
Indicatore unico che implementa un approccio professionale e quantitativo al trading di reversione. Sfrutta il fatto che il prezzo devia e ritorna alla media in modo prevedibile e misurabile, il che consente regole di entrata e uscita chiare che superano di gran lunga le strategie di trading non quantitative. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Segnali di trading chiari Incredibilmente facile da scambiare Colori e dimensioni personalizzabili Implementa l
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicatori
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicatori
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicatori
VR Cub è un indicatore per ottenere punti di ingresso di alta qualità. L'indicatore è stato sviluppato per facilitare i calcoli matematici e semplificare la ricerca dei punti di ingresso in una posizione. La strategia di trading per la quale è stato scritto l'indicatore ha dimostrato la sua efficacia per molti anni. La semplicità della strategia di trading è il suo grande vantaggio, che consente anche ai trader alle prime armi di commerciare con successo con essa. VR Cub calcola i punti di apert
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Trading Levels Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore dei livelli di trading è un sistema di trading progettato per determinare i punti di ingresso, mantenere posizioni e la direzione del trend. Include diversi meccanismi che funzionano in un unico complesso, analisi delle onde della direzione del trend, analisi del livello durante la costruzione dei segnali, mostra possibili obiettivi TP e SL. Funzionalità dell'indicatore Le frecce di segnale appaiono sulla candela corrente e non vengono ricolorate. Utilizza algoritmi speciali per c
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato - uno strumento di trading efficiente per MT4! - Nuova generazione di oscillatori - guarda le immagini per vedere come usarlo. - L'oscillatore Dynamic Scalping ha zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato adattive. - L'oscillatore è uno strumento ausiliario per trovare punti di ingresso esatti dalle aree dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato. - Valori di ipervenduto: sotto la linea verde, valori di ipercomprato: sopra
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Your good friend
Sergei Semenov
Indicatori
Your Good Friends — this is not just an indicator, but your reliable trading assistant, designed for traders who value simplicity, clarity, and stability. It combines the best classic methods of technical analysis — support and resistance levels, reversal signals, visual cues — and presents them in the clearest, most user-friendly format possible. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders — especially those who want to eliminate chaos, reduce stress, and trade based on clear signals.
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicatori
Il Cattura Tendenza (The Trend Catcher): La strategia Trend Catcher con indicatore di allerta è uno strumento di analisi tecnica versatile che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una strategia dinamica Trend Catcher che si adatta alle condizioni di mercato, offrendo una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle proprie preferenze e tolleranza al risc
FREE
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicatori
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
Indicatori
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicatori
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicatori
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicatori
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Indicatori
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA è un consulente esperto progettato per superare le sfide HFT delle società prop che ne consentono l'uso. Quali società prop HFT posso utilizzare? È stato testato su quasi tutte le sfide HFT delle società prop con una percentuale di successo del 100%, come Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave e tutte le altre sfide MT4 consentite da
Wolfe waves ultra
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Indicatori
Wolfe waves ultra draws Wolfe Waves automatically. The indicator searches for the Wolfe Waves on three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade, resulting in a very high winning ratio. Features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all Wolfe Wave patterns in a specified interval. Thus, we check each extremum for the potential 1,2,3,4,5 points apart from ZigZag vertices. The indicator
Alpha Trend
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (4)
Indicatori
Alpha Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible to evalua
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
All Currency Strength Meter Crypto Exotic Metals
Emir Revolledo
3.5 (6)
Indicatori
Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it's strength. This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is the Major Pairs, Metals, CFD's, Commodities, Crypto Currency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter can solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter which on a real-ti
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Indicatori
Dashboard del Trader Definitivo — Negozia quello che si muove Negozia quello che si muove, con chiarezza Questo strumento si ripaga nel primo giorno di utilizzo. In quasi ogni momento della giornata, un simbolo è in tendenza. Tutto ciò che ti serve è consapevolezza. Il Dashboard del Trader Definitivo (UTD) ti tiene istantaneamente consapevole di cosa si sta muovendo e in quale direzione — così puoi seguire il flusso invece di combatterlo. Alimentato dal nostro algoritmo CSM proprietario, UTD co
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicatori
Questa è una strategia semplice basata sui livelli BREAKOUT e FIBONACCI. Dopo uno scoppio, in ogni caso, il mercato continua il movimento direttamente ai livelli 161, 261 e 423 oppure, ritorna al livello del 50% (chiamato anche correzione) e successivamente molto probabilmente continua il movimento nella direzione iniziale verso i livelli 161, 261 e 423. La chiave del sistema è il rilevamento della breakout bar indicata con un oggetto rettangolare verde (UP TREND) o rosso (DOWN TREND). Al
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " ZigZag on Trend " è un assistente nel determinare la direzione del movimento dei prezzi, nonché un calcolatore di barre e pip. È costituito da un indicatore di trend che monitora la direzione del prezzo con una linea di trend presentata sotto forma di zigzag e da un contatore che calcola il numero di barre passate nella direzione del trend e il numero di punti su una scala verticale. (I calcoli vengono effettuati dall'apertura della barra) L'indicatore non viene ridisegnato. Per c
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicatori
Media Mobile Adattiva AMD (AAMA) AAMA è un indicatore di media mobile adattiva per MetaTrader 4 che regola automaticamente la sua reattività in base alle condizioni di mercato. Caratteristiche principali: Media mobile adattiva basata sul Rapporto di Efficienza di Kaufman – reagisce rapidamente durante i trend e filtra il rumore nelle fasi laterali Rilevamento automatico delle 4 fasi di mercato AMD: Accumulazione, Markup (rialzo), Distribuzione, Markdown (ribasso) Adattamento alla volatilità tra
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicatori
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trading System Double Trend - sistema di trading indipendente composto da diversi indicatori. Determina la direzione della tendenza generale e fornisce segnali nella direzione del movimento dei prezzi. Può essere utilizzato per lo scalping, il trading intraday o intraweek. Possibilità Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e strumento di trading (Forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici). Semplice lettura visiva delle informazioni senza caricare un grafico L'indicatore non ridisegna e
MR Volume POC Levels 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (3)
Indicatori
The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicatori
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
MR Reversal Patterns 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Indicatori
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicatori
Acquista subito RFI LEVELS e ricevi gratuitamente un altro indicatore di livelli avanzati Per riceverlo, scrivi nei messaggi privati. ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT5 Funzioni principali: Visualizza le zone attive di venditori e acquirenti! L'indicatore mostra tutti i livelli/zone di primo impulso corretti per acquisti e vendite. Quando questi livelli/zone vengono attivati, ovvero dove inizia la ricerca dei punti di ingresso, i livelli cambiano colore e vengono riempiti
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicatori
Segnale GoldRush Trend Arrow L'indicatore GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal fornisce un'analisi precisa e in tempo reale dei trend, pensata appositamente per gli scalper ad alta velocità e a breve termine nel mercato XAU/USD. Progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto, questo strumento mostra frecce direzionali che indicano chiari punti di ingresso, consentendo agli scalper di navigare con sicurezza nelle condizioni di mercato volatili. L'indicatore è composto da frecce di avviso PRIMA
Delta Fusion Pro
Francesco Secchi
5 (1)
Indicatori
Delta Fusion Pro  Vuoi capire dove si muove realmente il mercato, oltre il semplice grafico dei prezzi? Delta Fusion Pro è uno strumento avanzato di analisi dei volumi progettato per rivelare il flusso degli ordini aggressivi — la vera forza che guida ogni movimento del mercato. A differenza degli indicatori tradizionali, che si limitano a mostrare volumi totali o statici, Delta Fusion Pro ti permette di leggere l’intensità e la direzione della pressione istituzionale, offrendo una visione chia
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (25)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui scambi le zone di breakout! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,   Quantum Breakout PRO   è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading a nuovi livelli con la sua strategia innovativa e dinamica della zona di breakout. Quantum Breakout Indicator ti fornirà frecce di segnalazione sulle zone di breakout con 5 zone target di profitt
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Indicatori
ENIGMERA: Il cuore del mercato Importante: La demo di MQL5.com funziona nel Strategy Tester e potrebbe non riflettere completamente le funzionalità di Enigmera. Consulta la descrizione, gli screenshot e il video per maggiori dettagli. Non esitare a inviarmi un messaggio se hai domande! Il codice dell'indicatore è stato completamente riscritto. La versione 3.0 aggiunge nuove funzionalità e corregge i bug accumulati dall'inizio dell'indicatore. Introduzione Questo indicatore e sistema di trading
Altri dall’autore
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Gold SniperX
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
Gold SniperX - Your best assistant in gold trading. Fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Gold (XAUUSD) M1 currency pair The strategy is based on breaking through important levels (fast scalping) Does not use dangerous trading methods, no grids, martingales, etc. This is a real trading algorithm - The results of this are a very stable growth curve. Recommendations: Trading pair:   GOLD (XAUUSD) Timeframe:   M1 Minimum deposit:   $100 Trad
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). I recommend using it with the Trend Filter (downloa
Trend Arrow Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Trend Arrow Super The indicator not repaint or change its data. A professional, yet very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals. Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations. Buy signal: Arrow + Histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy. Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram of red color, enter immediately on the market to sell.
Gold Scalper X
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
Gold Scalper X -  Your best assistant in gold trading. A fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Gold currency pair (XAUUSD) Does not use dangerous trading methods, no grids, martingales, etc. The strategy is based on breaking through important levels. (fast scalping). This is a real trading algorithm - The results of this are a very stable growth curve. Recommendations: Trading pair: GOLD (XAUUSD) Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit: $100 Trad
Gold Scalper Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Scalper Super is an easy-to-use trading system. The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system on the M1 time frame, as well as part of your existing trading system. Bonus: when purchasing an indicator, Trend Arrow Super is provided free of charge, write to us after purchase. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to the loss of a deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it.
System Trend Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicatori
System Trend Pro - This is the best trend trading indicator!!! The indicator no repaint!!!  The indicator has   MTF   mode, which adds confidence to trading on the trend (   no repaint   ). How to trade? Everything is very simple, we wait for the first signal (big arrow), then wait for the second signal (small arrow) and enter the market in the direction of the arrow. (See screens 1 and 2.) Exit on the opposite signal or take 20-30 pips, close half of it, and keep the rest until the opposite
System Super Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
System Super Trend: Your personal all-inclusive strategy The indicator no repaint!!!  System Super Trend -  is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for Forex and cryptocurrencies. The indicator can be used as a standalone system, as well as part of your existing trading system. How does System Super Trend work? We have 3 options for trading with our indicator. Global Signals  -  You can easily trade using these signals, Green arrow - for buying, Red - for selling. T
Sniper System
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Sniper System Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator 100% does not repaint All screenshots were taken at the time of publication (no adjustment to history!) If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to t
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
Gold Trend Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! How to use the indicator! If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for the signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to the arrow (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). The indicator works gre
M1 Golding
Aleksandr Makarov
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
M1 Golding  —  This is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for the M1-M5 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system, as well as as part of your existing trading system. Bonus: When you buy the indicator, you get a gift - Trend Arrow Super I also provide an additional trend filter indicator absolutely free of charge - Filter The combination of these indicators can help you make your trading easier and more accurate. Indicator Parameters:
System GoldCrazy
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Greetings to all investors and traders! I am proud to present my new development System GoldCrazy This is the best indicator for gold and crypto trading The indicator 100% does not repaint and does not change its signals. The indicator is suitable for absolutely everyone, both professional traders and beginners. How to trade? It's very simple, you can trade by the arrow Blue arrow - buy, red - sell (Wait for the candle to close). But I recommend using the trend filter to take signals only by
Signal Trend Super
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Signal Trend Super Indicator of accurate market entry. Very good entry indicator for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   and    Professional Trade Arrow The indicator does not redraw and does not change its data. Wait until the candle closes. Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram
FREE
Binary Reverse
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 This is a powerful system for binary options and intraday trading. The indicator neither repaints, nor changes its readings. Binary Reverse is designed to determine the points where the price reverses. The indicator fixes both reversals and roll-backs considerably expanding your analytical capabilities. It not only clearly shows correction and reversal points, but also tracks the overall trend dynamics. Trading recommendations Coincidenc
Global Parabolic MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Global Parabolic MT4 Indicator for scalping on M1-M5. A very good indicator for your trading system, it can be used as a standalone trading system, I recommend using it together with - System Trend Pro The indicator does not repaint and does not change its data. Settings: Change the FILTER parameter for accurate market entries. Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In telegram
Gold Level MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold Level MT4 Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 A great helper for trading Gold. Levels do not repaint and do not change their data We recommend using it with the indicator - Professional Trade Arrow Levels are built every day, so you will trade every day with the indicator. Gold Level. Price markups are shown on the chart, after reaching TP1 or SL1, close half of the position, and the rest is transferred to breakeven. Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to
AMS Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 AMS Scalper An excellent indicator for the entry point into the market; we use indicator signals only according to the trend. Settings: Range - 50 (range size for signal search.) Maximum candles Back - 3 (after how many candles to set a signal) P.S. For the signal to appear on the zero candle, set 0. We recommend a trend indicator -   Quantum Entry PRO Still have questions? do you need help?, I'm always happy to help, write to m
Professional Trade Arrow
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Professional Trade Arrow    Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Non-repaint  MT4 technical indicator. works on all timeframes 1 minute to the monthly timeframe  the trade vision buy and sell arrow is a multi currency and synthetic indicator Aqua arrow look for selling opportunities Crimson arrow look for buying opportunities.  wait for candle to close and arrow to appear before taking any trades. Settings: Key value - 3.0 ( This parameter is adjusted for a better sig
Scalper Box MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Scalper Box MT4 Fully ready strategy for trading on all markets (Stocks, Futures, Forex and Cryptocurrencies). Indicator signals are not repaint!!! How to trade? Wait for a signal from the indicator Scalper Box MT4 (blue arrow - buy, red arrow - sell). After the signal we immediately enter the market, SL set behind the formed box. Using trend filter indicator and template Recommended timeframe: M5 - Ideal for Scalping. M15 - Sui
Buy Sell Storm MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Buy Sell Storm Professional indicator for trading on financial markets, designed for   MT5 platform . Trading on the indicator is very simple,   Blue arrow to buy ,   Red arrow to sell. Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 The indicator does not redraw and does not change its values. ( see the video of the EA on the indicator). In the default settings the   Period   parameter is set to - 1 You can change this parameter for more accurate signals. If you have any
Quantum Entry MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Top Quantum Entry MT4 indicator that gives signals to enter trades. Perfect entry points for currencies, cryptocurrency, metals, stocks and indices. Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appears, it does not disappear anymore! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicat
BotM5 MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
BotM5 MT4  Exact entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! Version MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123028 If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal
SMC Probability
Aleksandr Makarov
1 (1)
Indicatori
Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 SMC Probability -  is an indicator designed to track the actions of institutional investors, commonly known as “smart money”. This tool calculates the probability that smart money will actively participate in buying or selling in the market, which is referred to as smart money order flow. The indicator measures the probability of three key events: Change of Character ( CHoCH ), Shift in Market Structure ( SMS ), and Break of Structure
Smart Level Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Smart Level Pro is a very powerful indicator based on the concept of order blocks and set entries with the right fvg and breakouts to create a very good entry level like a professional trader. Very easy to use interface and easy to enter on buy and sell signals. The indicator does not repaint and does not change its data! Works best on M5-M15 timeframe for gold, bitcoin and currency pairs. 4-5 deals daily for each pair. Trading with this
Bomb Signal
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Bomb Signal is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed to identify the most relevant trends in the financial market. If you are looking for a tool that accurately predicts movements, Bomb Signal is your ally. How does this work: This indicator combines three different methods – volume analysis, candlestick closing and symmetrical trend – to detect and signal buying and selling opportunities. Bomb Signal is like a “bomb” when it dete
Golding Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Golding Trend: 100% does not repaint its signals. Designed specifically for Gold GOLD/XAUUSD Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 Golding Trend is designed to identify the most relevant trends in the financial market. If you are looking for a tool that accurately predicts movements, Golding Trend is your ally. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to the arrow (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). N
Arrow Candle
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Arrow Candle   - These are colored candles that show the trend based on volume and trend slope. This indicator will show you the color change on the next bar of the confirmation candle. Blue candles = possible buy (volume is increasing), Red candles = bullish weakness (volume is decreasing) possible sell. Arrow Candle is optimized for trading in any market and can be used in trending and non-trending markets. The Super Multiplier parameter
GoldBaby Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 GoldBaby Scalper Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to the arrow (Aqua arrow
Eva Bot X
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
Exclusively available on the MQL5 Marketplace. Developed over a period of 5 years (since 2020) Eva Bot X  -  This is a real trading algorithm. The results are a very stable growth curve. Completely safe and reliable, the most powerful robotic system in the world. Does not use dangerous trading methods.Works with 28 major and cross currency pairs. Powered by   DeepSeek + BlackBox.AI + Comet browser Always sets   Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Breakeven. Max DD: -10% The Expert Advisor doesn't work i
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione