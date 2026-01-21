Specute
Chalermchon Malisuwan
Versione: 1.10
- Attivazioni: 5
ChamillionX — Adaptive EMA Trend EA
ChamillionX is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed to trade with precision using multi-timeframe EMA filters. It’s built for traders who want a reliable, flexible, and automated strategy that adapts to market conditions.
Strategy Overview
- Uses a higher timeframe EMA filter (e.g., H4, D1) to determine the dominant market trend.
- Executes trades on a lower timeframe EMA (e.g., M15, M30) only when aligned with the higher trend.
- Avoids counter-trend entries and filters out noise during sideways markets.
- Ideal for trend-following setups with dynamic confirmation.
Customizable Parameters
- Set EMA periods for both trend filter and trade execution.
- Choose your preferred timeframes for filtering and trading.
- Adjustable risk management: lot size, SL/TP, trailing stop.
- Supports multi-symbol trading.
Key Features
- Trend-confirmation logic across multiple timeframes.
- Reduces false signals and improves entry accuracy.
- No Martingale, no Grid, no risky recovery logic.
- Clean, efficient code ready for backtesting and optimization.
- Suitable for both beginners and advanced traders.
Recommended Usage
- Best paired with trending pairs like XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY.
- Suggested setup: H4 for trend filter, M15 for trade execution.
- VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation.