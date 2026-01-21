Specute

ChamillionX — Adaptive EMA Trend EA

ChamillionX is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed to trade with precision using multi-timeframe EMA filters. It’s built for traders who want a reliable, flexible, and automated strategy that adapts to market conditions.

Strategy Overview

  • Uses a higher timeframe EMA filter (e.g., H4, D1) to determine the dominant market trend.
  • Executes trades on a lower timeframe EMA (e.g., M15, M30) only when aligned with the higher trend.
  • Avoids counter-trend entries and filters out noise during sideways markets.
  • Ideal for trend-following setups with dynamic confirmation.

Customizable Parameters

  • Set EMA periods for both trend filter and trade execution.
  • Choose your preferred timeframes for filtering and trading.
  • Adjustable risk management: lot size, SL/TP, trailing stop.
  • Supports multi-symbol trading.

Key Features

  • Trend-confirmation logic across multiple timeframes.
  • Reduces false signals and improves entry accuracy.
  • No Martingale, no Grid, no risky recovery logic.
  • Clean, efficient code ready for backtesting and optimization.
  • Suitable for both beginners and advanced traders.

Recommended Usage

  • Best paired with trending pairs like XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY.
  • Suggested setup: H4 for trend filter, M15 for trade execution.
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation.
