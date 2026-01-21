ChamillionX — Adaptive EMA Trend EA

ChamillionX is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed to trade with precision using multi-timeframe EMA filters. It’s built for traders who want a reliable, flexible, and automated strategy that adapts to market conditions.

Strategy Overview

Uses a higher timeframe EMA filter (e.g., H4, D1) to determine the dominant market trend.

Executes trades on a lower timeframe EMA (e.g., M15, M30) only when aligned with the higher trend.

Avoids counter-trend entries and filters out noise during sideways markets.

Ideal for trend-following setups with dynamic confirmation.

Customizable Parameters

Set EMA periods for both trend filter and trade execution.

Choose your preferred timeframes for filtering and trading.

Adjustable risk management: lot size, SL/TP, trailing stop.

Supports multi-symbol trading.

Key Features

Trend-confirmation logic across multiple timeframes.

Reduces false signals and improves entry accuracy.

No Martingale, no Grid, no risky recovery logic.

Clean, efficient code ready for backtesting and optimization.

Suitable for both beginners and advanced traders.

Recommended Usage