Spike Hunt EA: A Strategy to Capture Reversals After Sharp Price Spikes
The Spike Hunt EA is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to profit from a common market behavior: a rapid reversal following a strong and sudden price spike.
This EA employs a robust logic to identify high-probability reversal "Spike" candles. It uses Bollinger Bands breakouts as an initial alert and then performs a detailed candlestick analysis to pinpoint precise counter-trend entry points.
How Does the Core Strategy Work?
-
Scanning for Price Spikes: The EA constantly monitors for a candle that pierces the outer Bollinger Band, which indicates an overbought or oversold market condition.
-
Confirming the Reversal: A signal is triggered when the price closes back inside the Bollinger Bands, suggesting the initial momentum is fading.
-
Candlestick Analysis: The EA verifies that the candle has the true characteristics of a "Spike"—a long wick and a comparatively small body. This pattern signifies strong price rejection.
-
Counter-Trend Entry: Once all conditions are met, the EA opens a trade in the opposite direction of the spike, aiming to profit from the subsequent price reversal.
Key Features
-
Precise Spike Hunt Logic: A well-tested core strategy focused exclusively on capturing price reversals.
-
Automated Risk Management:
-
Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit: SL/TP levels are calculated based on the length of the signal spike candle, making them adaptive to current market volatility.
-
Automatic Lot Sizing: Risk can be set as a percentage of the account balance, allowing the trade size to grow with your portfolio.
-
Max Lot Safety Cap: A built-in protection mechanism to prevent opening excessively large positions.
-
-
Advanced Filters for Higher Accuracy:
-
ADX Filter: Filter market conditions to trade only in trending or ranging markets.
-
RSI Filter: Confirms signals with RSI overbought/oversold conditions.
-
Volume Filter: Checks for a surge in trading volume to validate the strength of the spike.
-
Candle Size Filter: Filters out spikes that are too large or too small relative to the average volatility (ATR).
-
-
Flexible Position Management:
-
Trailing Stop: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor.
-
Break-Even: Shifts the Stop Loss to the entry price once a specified profit target is reached.
-
-
Advanced Time Filters: Allows you to restrict the EA's operation to specific trading hours and days of the week.
Important Recommendation: To ensure compliance with MQL5 Market validation requirements, the Trailing Stop, Break-Even, and all Advanced Filters are disabled ( false) by default. Users are strongly encouraged to backtest and enable these features to find the optimal settings for their preferred trading style and instruments.
Recommended Settings
-
Pairs: Best suited for major pairs with good volatility, such as GBPUSD, EURUSD, and XAUUSD (Gold).
-
Timeframe: M15, M30, H1.
-
Initial Setup: The EA is delivered with safe, ready-to-use default settings. Users are advised to perform their own optimizations to discover the best parameters for each specific pair.
Disclaimer
-
Trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment.
-
Past performance is not indicative of future results. The backtest results shown are for informational purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.
-
It is highly recommended to run this EA on a demo account first before using it on a live account to ensure you understand its behavior and performance.
-
The developer is not responsible for any financial losses that may occur from using this software.
The Spike Hunt EA is a powerful tool for traders who want to capitalize on market reversals. With its comprehensive risk management and flexible filtering system, this EA is an excellent assistant for building sustainable profits.