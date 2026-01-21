RSI Wave PRO

🔵 RSI Wave PRO – Momentum & Key Zone Indicator

RSI Wave PRO is an advanced RSI-based indicator designed to detect overbought, oversold areas and potential market reversals, with clear visual signals and a clean interface.

It works on all symbols and all timeframes, and is suitable for traders looking for a reliable momentum tool without unnecessary complexity.

✨ Key Features

  • Optimized RSI with dynamic zones

  • Fully configurable RSI levels

  • BUY / SELL arrows on the chart

  • Smart alerts (one alert per valid signal)

  • Pre-signal visualization for anticipation

  • Works on Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals

  • Compatible with MT4

📊 Indicator Logic

  • BUY signal when RSI exits the lower zone with momentum recovery

  • SELL signal when RSI exits the upper zone with momentum weakening

  • Alerts are triggered only on new valid signals

  • No repaint on confirmed signals

⚙️ Input Parameters

  • RSI period

  • Price source

  • Upper RSI level

  • Lower RSI level

  • Mid level

  • Classic RSI display

  • Dynamic zones on/off

  • Alerts on/off

  • Chart arrows on/off

🧠 Suitable for

  • Beginner traders

  • Momentum-based strategies

  • Scalping, intraday and swing trading

  • Manual trading and strategy confirmation

⚠️ Trading involves risk.
RSI Wave PRO is an analysis tool, not a profit guarantee.


