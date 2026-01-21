RSI Wave PRO
- Göstergeler
- Christopher Mailloux
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
🔵 RSI Wave PRO – Momentum & Key Zone Indicator
RSI Wave PRO is an advanced RSI-based indicator designed to detect overbought, oversold areas and potential market reversals, with clear visual signals and a clean interface.
It works on all symbols and all timeframes, and is suitable for traders looking for a reliable momentum tool without unnecessary complexity.
✨ Key Features
-
Optimized RSI with dynamic zones
-
Fully configurable RSI levels
-
BUY / SELL arrows on the chart
-
Smart alerts (one alert per valid signal)
-
Pre-signal visualization for anticipation
-
Works on Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals
-
Compatible with MT4
📊 Indicator Logic
-
BUY signal when RSI exits the lower zone with momentum recovery
-
SELL signal when RSI exits the upper zone with momentum weakening
-
Alerts are triggered only on new valid signals
-
No repaint on confirmed signals
⚙️ Input Parameters
-
RSI period
-
Price source
-
Upper RSI level
-
Lower RSI level
-
Mid level
-
Classic RSI display
-
Dynamic zones on/off
-
Alerts on/off
-
Chart arrows on/off
🧠 Suitable for
-
Beginner traders
-
Momentum-based strategies
-
Scalping, intraday and swing trading
-
Manual trading and strategy confirmation
⚠️ Trading involves risk.
RSI Wave PRO is an analysis tool, not a profit guarantee.