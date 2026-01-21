🔵 RSI Wave PRO – Momentum & Key Zone Indicator

RSI Wave PRO is an advanced RSI-based indicator designed to detect overbought, oversold areas and potential market reversals, with clear visual signals and a clean interface.

It works on all symbols and all timeframes, and is suitable for traders looking for a reliable momentum tool without unnecessary complexity.

✨ Key Features

Optimized RSI with dynamic zones

Fully configurable RSI levels

BUY / SELL arrows on the chart

Smart alerts ( one alert per valid signal )

Pre-signal visualization for anticipation

Works on Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals

Compatible with MT4

📊 Indicator Logic

BUY signal when RSI exits the lower zone with momentum recovery

SELL signal when RSI exits the upper zone with momentum weakening

Alerts are triggered only on new valid signals

No repaint on confirmed signals

⚙️ Input Parameters

RSI period

Price source

Upper RSI level

Lower RSI level

Mid level

Classic RSI display

Dynamic zones on/off

Alerts on/off

Chart arrows on/off

🧠 Suitable for

Beginner traders

Momentum-based strategies

Scalping, intraday and swing trading

Manual trading and strategy confirmation

⚠️ Trading involves risk.

RSI Wave PRO is an analysis tool, not a profit guarantee.