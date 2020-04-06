Mizan G2 Pro

Mizan G2 Pro – Mathematical Precision & Cash Fixing

Mizan G2 Pro is a professional trading algorithm based on the "Golden Ratio" law and a proprietary capital management strategy. Unlike standard robots that close trades at the slightest market noise, Mizan G2 Pro uses a "Smart Hold" tactic aimed at achieving a fixed monetary target.

The Strategy Logic:

  1. Precision Entry: The robot analyzes market cycles to find the daily "Center of Gravity". Trades are opened strictly upon the breakout of the Golden Ratio level (0.618), where the probability of movement is highest.

  2. Target = Cash: We moved away from virtual pips. The robot holds the position until it generates a specific profit in dollars (Default: $20.00 per 0.1 lot).

  3. The Result: Thanks to high entry accuracy and avoiding premature exits, the equity chart resembles a "staircase upwards". The robot secures profit step by step.

Key Advantages:

  • High Win Rate: Backtests show over 98% profitable trades.

  • Psychological Comfort: You know exactly how much you will earn from each trade. No guessing games.

  • No Martingale: The robot does not increase lot sizes after losses. It uses a safe fixed lot.

  • Visual Interface: The EA draws G2 levels and the current cash target directly on the chart.

Recommendations:

  • Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD.

  • Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour).

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (for 0.01 lot) or $1000+ (for 0.1 lot).

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation.

Settings:

  • Target_Profit_USD — Profit target in dollars to close the trade (Default: 20.0).

  • LotSize — Trading volume (Fixed lot).

  • Max_Hold_Hours — Maximum time to hold a position (in hours).

  • MagicNumber — Unique ID for the EA's trades.

🎁 BONUS: Manual Trading Strategy

Mizan G2 Pro also works as a professional levels indicator. You can disable auto-trading and trade manually using our chart layout.

How to trade manually with Mizan G2 Levels:

  1. Uncertainty Zone (Yellow Line):

    • The central line is the "Center of Gravity". We DO NOT trade here. We wait for momentum.

  2. BUY Signal:

    • Wait for the H1 candle to CLOSE ABOVE the Upper Green Line (0.618 Level).

    • Entry: Immediately at the opening of the next candle.

    • Target (Take Profit): Upper Blue Dotted Line (Wall 1.618).

    • Stop Loss: Just below the Green Line (20-30 pips).

  3. SELL Signal:

    • Wait for the H1 candle to CLOSE BELOW the Lower Orange Line (-0.618 Level).

    • Entry: Immediately at the opening of the next candle.

    • Target (Take Profit): Lower Red Dotted Line.

    • Stop Loss: Just above the Orange Line.

⚠️ Important Discipline Rules:

  • Close Rule: Never enter if the candle only touched the line with a wick. Only a candle body close beyond the line counts as a valid signal.

  • Distance Rule: If the breakout candle is too huge and the price has already flown far from the level — skip the trade. Wait for a pullback (retest) to the level.


