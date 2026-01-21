Mizan Bull G2 Strategic Gold

🦅 MIZAN BULL G2: Strategic Investor for Gold. Not scalping. Not martingale. Smart position accumulation.

Unlike ordinary robots that buy randomly, MIZAN BULL G2 uses a proprietary "Gravity Center" formula. It divides the market into "Expensive" and "Cheap" zones.

💎 3 KEY FEATURES:

  1. Half-Zone Filter: The robot never buys at the top. It waits for the price to drop into the "Discount Zone" (below 50% of the range). This drastically reduces drawdown.

  2. "Reserve Mode" System: The last allowed trade of the day is a "Golden Bullet". The robot uses it ONLY at the deepest bottom (Blue Line) to average the price effectively and pull the trade into profit.

  3. Target — $50 Price Move: We don't chase pennies. We capture major trend movements (Swing Trading).

⚙️ Recommendations:

  • Pair: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: H1.

  • Deposit: From $1,000 (0.01 lot).

The default settings are already safe (0.01 lot, 3 trades limit). Just load and forget.


