Mizan Bull G2 Strategic Gold
- Experts
- Xasan Soatov
- Versione: 18.0
- Attivazioni: 5
🦅 MIZAN BULL G2: Strategic Investor for Gold. Not scalping. Not martingale. Smart position accumulation.
Unlike ordinary robots that buy randomly, MIZAN BULL G2 uses a proprietary "Gravity Center" formula. It divides the market into "Expensive" and "Cheap" zones.
💎 3 KEY FEATURES:
Half-Zone Filter: The robot never buys at the top. It waits for the price to drop into the "Discount Zone" (below 50% of the range). This drastically reduces drawdown.
"Reserve Mode" System: The last allowed trade of the day is a "Golden Bullet". The robot uses it ONLY at the deepest bottom (Blue Line) to average the price effectively and pull the trade into profit.
Target — $50 Price Move: We don't chase pennies. We capture major trend movements (Swing Trading).
⚙️ Recommendations:
Pair: XAUUSD (Gold).
Timeframe: H1.
Deposit: From $1,000 (0.01 lot).
The default settings are already safe (0.01 lot, 3 trades limit). Just load and forget.