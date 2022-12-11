Tradely Scalper
- Experts
- Seyedmohammad Gallafan
- Versione: 1.7
- Attivazioni: 5
Tradely Scalper is a fully automated scalping EA that uses an exclusive breakout strategy and provides Advanced money management, Trailing stop, risk-free and profit save systems.
This EA doesn't need over-optimization to be profitable which means it's suitable for every beginner or experienced trader.
Requirements
|Trading pairs
|EURUSD, USDJPY
|Timeframe
|H1 or M30
|Minimum deposit
|$100
|Leverage
|1:100
|Brokers
|Hedging ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level
How to setup
- Open M30 (or H1)timeframe charts for each pair EURUSD and USDJPY.
- Attach EA to each chart and make sure that the magic numbers are different (1.2).
- Configure lot size in money management settings (2.1-2.2-2.3).
- That's it, Enable Auto trading, and it's done.