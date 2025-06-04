The Golden Dragon

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> WORKS WITH 1 MIN (Better) AND 5 MIN CHARTS <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

A precision-engineered grid trading bot for MetaTrader 4 ⚙️📊

Golden Hedge Maestro is designed for traders who value structure, control, and strategic risk management. Built on a dynamic hedging grid system, this expert advisor automatically places buy and sell orders at calculated intervals to capitalize on price movements—regardless of direction.

What sets it apart is its ability to intelligently manage risk per trade, dynamically calculate lot sizes, and adapt grid levels based on market conditions. Each order is placed with precise stop-loss and take-profit levels, and the system adjusts itself with minimal user intervention.

Whether you're optimizing a side portfolio or exploring new grid-based strategies, Golden Hedge Maestro provides a disciplined, rule-based approach to trading. It’s not magic—it’s logic and structure applied consistently. 📐💼

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> WORKS WITH 1 MIN (Better) AND 5 MIN CHARTS <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<



🔑 Key Features:

🔁 Dynamic hedging grid with up to 3 customizable levels

📈 Smart position sizing based on 1.0% risk per trade (adjustable)

✅ Automatic validation for broker rules and constraints

⛔ Built-in Stop Loss (15 pips) and ✅ Take Profit (100 pips) handling

🧹 Auto-cleaning: removes outdated orders and resets grid efficiently

💻 Clean, modular codebase — ready for advanced users to customize

⚠️ Note: Golden Hedge Maestro is a tool, not a promise. Backtesting and sound risk management are essential.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> WORKS WITH 1 MIN (Better) AND 5 MIN CHARTS <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<



