Panic Close Pro

Have you ever lost your profits because the market reversed while you were struggling to close multiple orders manually? In high-performance trading, every second counts.

Panic Close Pro was developed to be your elite "emergency exit." It eliminates the hesitation and slowness of the standard terminal, delivering total control of your portfolio through a minimalist and ultra-fast dashboard.

  • Brutal Agility: Close all orders, only Buys, or only Sells with a single click.
  • Selective Management: Instantly exit only profitable positions or only those in drawdown.
  • Anti-Missclick Safety: The integrated protection lock system prevents accidental clicks, ensuring you only execute commands when you truly intend to.
  • Visual Comfort: The "Profit Monitor" mode transforms the panel into a discreet floating label, keeping your screen clean and focused on what matters: the chart.
  • Break Even Button: A strategic function that scans all your profitable orders and moves the Stop Loss (SL) exactly to the opening price. If an order lacks an SL, the system creates one automatically, ensuring you no longer risk a loss on that trade.

This isn't just a closing tool; it is the peace of mind that comes from knowing that, no matter what happens, you have a practical and fast ejection button at your fingertips.

🛠️ Configuration Guide (Parameters)

Panic Close Pro is intuitive, but here is a breakdown of each setting to help you extract maximum performance:

1. EXECUTION FILTERS

  • Filter by Magic Number: Defines which orders the EA should control. If set to 0, it manages all orders on the account. If you input a specific ID, it will only control orders from that specific robot/strategy.
  • Only current symbol: If set to True, the panel only affects orders for the asset currently on your screen (e.g., EURUSD only). If False, it manages orders across all assets simultaneously.

2. INTERFACE SETTINGS

  • Panel Scale/Size: Adjusts the panel's size (from 1 to 5). Size 2 is the standard and ideal for most resolutions.
  • Popup display duration: Sets how long the confirmation notification (e.g., "EXECUTED") remains visible. The default is 1 second to keep your view clear.

3. BUTTON VISIBILITY (Panel Customization)

Choose which buttons to display. Disable those you don't use to keep the interface even more compact:

  • Show Total P/L: (True/False) Displays or hides the real-time total profit/loss label.
  • Show Close All: (True/False) Displays the master button to close everything.
  • Show Close Profit/Loss: (True/False) Displays the surgical buttons to close only winning trades or only losing ones.
  • Show Break Even Button: (True/False) Displays the button to create/move the Stop Loss to the entry price. Note: It will never move an SL into a losing position.

💡 Usage Tips:

  • Unlock to Act: Click the “Protection: Locked” (Red) button to unlock the execution buttons for immediate use.
  • Minimize for Focus: Click the “-” button to activate Profit Monitor mode. This hides the controls and leaves only your floating result over the chart.

Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
Utilità
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicatori
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Auto Breakeven MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilità
A utility for automatically setting breakeven levels, transfers trades to breakeven   when passing a given distance   . Allows you to minimize risks. Created by a professional trader for traders.       Utility       works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/57076 WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: install virtulnoe levels   b
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Surfer – Cattura del Trend con Precisione per MT5 Surfa le onde del mercato con Moving Average Surfer, progettato per offrire precisione e gestione del rischio completamente automatizzata. Caratteristiche principali: Doppia analisi delle medie mobili Filtro RSI integrato Gestione dinamica del rischio Direzioni operative flessibili Stop/target basati su ATR Funziona su qualsiasi timeframe Magic Number univoco Costruito per chi vuole una soluzione disciplinata, automatica e altament
Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Prime Horizon
Utilità
Trailing Stop Manager PRO — Gestione professionale del trailing stop (MT5) Trailing Stop Manager PRO è un Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 5 che automatizza la gestione del trailing stop sulle posizioni aperte. Può gestire tutte le posizioni del conto oppure solo quelle filtrate per simbolo e/o MagicNumber. L’EA include diversi modelli di gestione: trailing fisso in pips, trailing basato sull’ATR, break-even automatico, chiusura parziale e una dashboard visiva. Obiettivo dello strumento Standardizz
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
MAFX Trading Manager
Mark Anthony Noblefranca Nazarrea
5 (1)
Utilità
MAFX Trading Manager Pannello professionale di gestione manuale delle operazioni per MetaTrader 5 Panoramica del prodotto MAFX Trading Manager è un pannello professionale di gestione manuale delle operazioni per MetaTrader 5, progettato per aiutare i trader a eseguire e gestire le operazioni in modo più efficiente. Offre esecuzione rapida degli ordini e strumenti essenziali di gestione in un’interfaccia compatta e intuitiva. Questo prodotto è pensato per trader manuali che desiderano maggiore co
FREE
Trade Closer Buttons
Tawanda Tinarwo
Utilità
This EA is there to take your trade closing stress away. Quickly close as many trades as you have opened at the click of a button, INCLUDING PENDING ORDERS. This works on the MT5 platform whether it be currencies, Indices, stocks or Deriv synthetic indices. I have saved it under utilities as it is a utility, however, to install this, you have to save the file in you "EA" folder. That is; Go to "File", then "Open Data Folder", "MQL5" and then "Experts". Paste this file there. Restart MT5 and you'
SLTPSetter
Raphael Djangmah Osro Agbo
Utilità
SLTPSetter - StopLoss Take Profit Setter HOW DOES IT WORK? Risk and account management is a very critical aspect of trading. Before entering a position, you must be fully aware how much you will be willing to loss both in percentage and value. This is where SLTPSetter gets you covered.  All you need to do is attach the indicator on the chart and PRESS BUY OR SELL automatically, all parameters needed for placing the trades will be provided at the top left corner of the screen. Feel free to adjust
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Utilità
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Turbo Close All
Phami Thanh Hoang
Utilità
Turbo Close All is a powerful and versatile script designed to help traders quickly and efficiently manage their trading positions and pending orders on MetaTrader 5. With its advanced features and customizable settings, this script is an essential tool for traders who want to streamline their trading process and maintain control over their positions and orders. Key Features: Comprehensive Closing Options: Turbo Close All allows you to close all market positions and/or delete pending orders bas
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicatori
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
Daily Bias
Barend Paul Stander
Indicatori
Daily Bias Indicator with Statistics and Dashboard Unlock the power of market bias analysis with the Multi-Timeframe Bias Indicator, a versatile tool designed for traders seeking a clear edge in the markets. This indicator provides actionable insights by displaying Daily Bias, Weekly Bias, and Custom Period Bias, enabling you to align your trades with the prevailing market direction across multiple timeframes and symbols. Key Features: Daily Bias Analysis: Identify the bullish, bearish, or neutr
BreakEven ProSync
Rosen Kanev Kanev
5 (1)
Utilità
For DEMO - please contact me and I will send you demo version to test the product. BreakEven ProSync – Advanced Trade Management Tool for MetaTrader 5 Overview The  BreakEven ProSync  is a powerful utility designed to enhance trade management in   MetaTrader 5 . It provides   one-click break-even functionality ,   hotkey trading ,   position synchronization , and   visual SL/TP tracking —all in a single, user-friendly tool. Perfect for manual traders who want   faster execution   and   better r
Auto SLTP Maker MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Utilità
Auto SLTP Maker MT5  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Cosmic Nebula Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
Cosmic Nebula Oscillator is a momentum and trend-strength oscillator designed to visualize market pressure using color-coded histogram states. It transforms directional energy into four intuitive cosmic phases plotted around the zero line (event horizon), making it easy to read both direction and quality of momentum at a glance. The indicator classifies market conditions into: Neutron Star (bright blue): strong bullish momentum with expanding energy. Nebula Glow (purple): bullish bias, but momen
RiskCopilot
Carlos Adrian Feged Zapata
Utilità
ITALIANO RiskCopilot Utility - Il Tuo Assistente di Trading Intelligente "Vedi il Tuo Rischio. Padroneggia il Tuo Trading." RiskCopilot Utility è la soluzione definitiva per la gestione del rischio e il dimensionamento delle posizioni per MetaTrader 5. Questo assistente di trading completo fornisce calcoli in tempo reale, strumenti avanzati di valutazione del rischio e analisi professionali senza controllare le tue decisioni di trading. Perfetto sia per trader principianti che professional
Trading Room Indcator
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Indicatori
Trading Room Indicator is a professional market-structure tool built to give traders a clear, complete trading framework — combining CPR levels, dynamic targets, and trend direction in one clean view. Instead of guessing direction or overloading the chart with indicators, Trading Room Indicator focuses on what actually matters : levels, direction, and potential price expansion. What This Indicator Provides CPR Structure BUY level SELL level Pivot Point (PP) Designed to highlight equilibrium
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicatori
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Account Protector Metatrader 5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Utilità
Account Protector Meta Trader 5 This utility prevents risk of ruin per trading cycle.  Retail forex trading accounts are designed with   stop out levels   that make it impossible to quickly restore lost trading capital   (to initial levels)   in the event of a human or algorithm trader  " blowing"   an account. This hampers the efforts of a trader who after growing an account investment to a multiple of its initial value, suddenly suffers irreparable loss because of several trade entry mishaps.
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Utilità
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
One Click Trader Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilità
One-Click Trader Utility for MT5 Professional Trading at Your Fingertips One-Click Trader Utility is a premium MT5 tool designed for active traders who need lightning-fast execution and real-time performance metrics. For just $30, transform your trading experience with institutional-grade technology previously available only to professional traders. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution - Open and close positions with a single click, critical for scalpers and news traders Real-Time Market Metrics -
ATT Close Buttons Panel
Andrew Fedotov
Utilità
Close Buttons Utility è un'utility MQL5 compatta e flessibile per la gestione manuale di posizioni e ordini pendenti direttamente dal grafico. Il pannello consente di chiudere gruppi di ordini e posizioni sul simbolo corrente o su un gruppo di simboli selezionati con un solo clic. Può funzionare con tutti gli ordini, così come con un elenco specificato di Magic Number o con ordini manuali. Il pannello può essere ridotto a icona o spostato sullo schermo. Sono supportati temi chiari e scuri, dime
Multi Symbol Trailing
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Utilità
L'utility "   Multi Symbol Trailing   " sposta lo Stop Loss per tutte le posizioni attualmente aperte (multi-symbol trailing). È destinato principalmente ad assistere nel trading manuale. Non ci sono restrizioni per l'utilità né per il nome della coppia di valute né per l'identificatore individuale (numero magico): l'utilità elabora assolutamente tutte le posizioni attualmente aperte. L'unità di misura dei parametri "   Trailing Stop   " e "   Trailing Step   " è il punto (la differenza tra il p
Tool Auto Modify SLTP
Tran Van Luc
Utilità
Tool Auto Modify SLTP – Protect Your Trades, Optimize Your Strategy In trading, risk is always present. Just one forgotten SL/TP can turn a promising trade into a loss. Even experienced traders occasionally make mistakes. That’s why Tool Auto Modify SLTP was created – to keep you protected and let you focus on your strategy. Key Features: Manage Orders for All Symbols: Monitor and adjust SL/TP for all your trading pairs. Three Flexible Risk Modes: Point-Based: Set fixed SL/TP distances. Account
Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
Indicatori
Vi presentiamo l' Oscillatore Heikin Ashi RSI ! Questo indicatore combina i concetti delle candele Heikin Ashi con l'RSI (Relative Strength Index) per produrre un formato simile a un oscillatore che può essere utilizzato per filtrare parte del rumore associato alle letture standard dell'RSI. Questo fornisce ai trader una rappresentazione più fluida delle condizioni di mercato. Ecco alcuni articoli per saperne di più sull'RSI e sulle candele Heikin Ashi: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/rsi.a
Total Trade Manager SL BE TP
Izzet Deniz Erpolat
3 (2)
Utilità
Total trade manager allows you to manage your trade to maximise your profits and minimise your losses. This is an essential for traders that are looking for consistency within their trading.  The features: Partial Stop Loss: This feature allows you to close a partial percentage of your trade once it goes into negative. So if your stop loss is 20 pips, you could close 75% of your trade at 10 pips and let the remainder of the position to continue running. Auto Stop Loss: This means that once you p
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Utilità
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Indicatori
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
