GoldZone Sniper


The GoldZone Sniper Expert Advisor is a specialized algorithmic trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, optimized primarily for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. The system employs a unique daily zone-based trading methodology combined with Fibonacci extension levels for position management.

Core Trading Concept
The system operates on the principle of daily price zone identification and intraday body confirmation. Each trading day, the EA identifies a specific price zone based on the daily bar's high and low. It then monitors smaller timeframe price action (M5) for entries when candle bodies are contained within this predefined zone.

Key System Components

1. Daily Zone Creation

  • At the start of each trading day, the system identifies the current day's price zone

  • The zone is defined by the high and low of the daily bar

  • A visual rectangle is drawn on the chart to display the zone boundaries

  • The zone remains valid for the entire trading session

2. Entry Signal Generation

  • The system monitors M5 candle bodies for zone penetration

  • Entry signals are generated when a candle's body (open to close range) is completely contained within the daily zone

  • The direction of the entry is determined by the candle's body direction:

    • Bullish candles (close > open) trigger buy orders

    • Bearish candles (close < open) trigger sell orders

  • Signal filtering prevents multiple entries on the same bar

3. Fibonacci Extension Management

  • Upon trade entry, Fibonacci extension levels are calculated based on the zone height

  • Levels are set at 0.618, 1.618, and 2.618 extensions from the zone boundaries

  • These levels serve as progressive take-profit and trailing stop milestones

4. Trailing Stop Mechanism

  • The system implements a three-stage trailing stop strategy:

    • Stage 1: Move stop to breakeven at the first Fibonacci level (0.618 extension)

    • Stage 2: Trail stop to the first Fibonacci level when price reaches the second level (1.618 extension)

    • Stage 3: Trail stop to the second Fibonacci level when price reaches the third level (2.618 extension)

  • Stop loss adjustments respect broker minimum stop distance requirements

5. Optional Reversal Logic

  • When enabled, the system can reverse positions based on opposing body direction signals within the zone

  • This feature allows for quick position adjustment when market sentiment changes

  • Reversals only occur when a new opposing signal appears while a position is open

Technical Specifications

Input Parameters

  • Lot Size: Manual position sizing control

  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for EA-generated trades

  • Show Fibonacci: Toggle for Fibonacci level visualization

  • Zone Color: Customizable display color for the daily zone

  • Fibonacci Color: Customizable display color for Fibonacci levels

  • Strict Mode: Restricts operation to XAUUSD M5 only

  • Enable Reversal: Toggles the reversal trading logic

Risk Management Features

  • No hard stop loss or take profit on entry (allows for trailing stop management)

  • Progressive trailing stop based on Fibonacci extensions

  • Minimum zone height validation to prevent false signals

  • Position sizing normalization according to broker requirements

System Logic Flow

  1. Daily initialization and zone identification

  2. Continuous monitoring of M5 candle bodies

  3. Entry signal validation and trade execution

  4. Active position management with trailing stops

  5. Optional position reversal based on new signals

  6. Daily reset at market close

Optimization Characteristics

  • Primary optimization for Gold (XAUUSD) due to its distinct daily range behavior

  • M5 timeframe balance between signal frequency and noise reduction

  • Fibonacci ratios aligned with common gold price extension patterns

  • Zone-based approach capitalizes on daily support/resistance levels

Performance Considerations

  • Works best in markets with clear daily ranges

  • Requires adequate daily volatility for zone establishment

  • Multiple timeframe analysis (D1 for zones, M5 for entries)

  • Fibonacci extensions provide structured profit-taking approach

Visual Elements

  • Daily zone rectangle display

  • Fibonacci extension horizontal lines

  • Color-coded visual indicators for easy monitoring

Error Handling

  • Invalid zone validation (ensures minimum height requirements)

  • Stop distance compliance (respects broker restrictions)

  • Market data availability checks

  • Position selection and modification error handling

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 platform

  • Netting account mode

  • Adequate historical data for daily bar analysis

  • Symbol with sufficient daily volatility

This system represents a structured approach to daily range trading, combining traditional technical analysis concepts (support/resistance zones) with Fibonacci mathematics for systematic position management. The methodology is particularly suited to commodities like gold that often exhibit well-defined daily ranges and respond to Fibonacci extension levels


