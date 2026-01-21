Pro Trade Panel N Auto Lot N Partial TP
- Utilità
- Li Kok Yin
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
TP Trinity is an advanced trade management panel designed for professional traders. It simplifies risk management, automates partial close (TP1/TP2/TP3), and provides unique "Trigger Lines" for precise entry.
Key Features:
- 3-Level Take Profit: Automatically close partial positions at 3 different levels (e.g., 40% at TP1, 30% at TP2, 30% at TP3).
- Smart Risk Control: Calculate max lots based on your risk % and stop loss. Prevents over-leveraging.
- Trigger Lines: Draw lines on the chart. When price touches the line, a Buy/Sell order opens automatically. Safer than limit orders.
- Daily Limit: Restrict max trades per day to prevent over-trading.
- Auto Break-Even & Trailing: Secure your profits automatically.
Why TP Trinity?
- Clean, dark-themed professional UI.
- "No Limit" confirmation prevents accidental high-risk trades.
- Works on any symbol (XAUUSD, indices, forex).