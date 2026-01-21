Pro Trade Panel N Auto Lot N Partial TP

TP Trinity is an advanced trade management panel designed for professional traders. It simplifies risk management, automates partial close (TP1/TP2/TP3), and provides unique "Trigger Lines" for precise entry.

Key Features:

3-Level Take Profit: Automatically close partial positions at 3 different levels (e.g., 40% at TP1, 30% at TP2, 30% at TP3). Smart Risk Control: Calculate max lots based on your risk % and stop loss. Prevents over-leveraging. Trigger Lines: Draw lines on the chart. When price touches the line, a Buy/Sell order opens automatically. Safer than limit orders. Daily Limit: Restrict max trades per day to prevent over-trading. Auto Break-Even & Trailing: Secure your profits automatically.

Why TP Trinity?