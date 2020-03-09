TDI Smart Level Ultimate

🔹 TDI Smart Money – Ultimate EA (MT4)

TDI Smart Money – Ultimate EA is a rule-based automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) and smart-money style confluence.
The Expert Advisor is designed to manage trades systematically using basket logic, optional filters, and robust execution safeguards that comply with MetaTrader Market requirements.

🔧 Core Features

✅ TDI-Based Entry Logic

  • Uses Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) conditions to identify trade opportunities

  • Supports multiple confirmation components for structured entries

  • Designed for discretionary-style logic translated into automation

✅ Smart Money Filters (Optional)

  • Support & Resistance / Supply & Demand logic

  • Fibonacci premium / discount filtering

  • Trend alignment filters (optional)
    These filters can be enabled or disabled via inputs.

✅ Multi-Basket Trade Management

  • Each signal can create and manage its own basket

  • Independent basket tracking using unique magic numbers

  • Suitable for traders who prefer structured basket management rather than single trades

✅ Grid & Scaling Logic

  • Optional grid-style position building

  • Adjustable grid distance and maximum additions

  • Lot progression controls available via inputs

✅ Basket-Level Exit System

  • Basket Take Profit options

  • Basket Stop Loss options

  • Break-even logic

  • Dynamic basket handling based on floating results

✅ Market-Safe Execution (Validation Compliant)

  • Margin pre-check before every trade

  • Automatic lot downscaling when margin is insufficient

  • Trade skipping when conditions are not executable

  • Order rate protection to prevent terminal overload

These safeguards ensure smooth operation during Strategy Tester, Market validation, and live trading.

⚙️ Customisable Inputs

  • Lot sizing options

  • Grid distance and maximum additions

  • Basket TP / SL modes

  • Trend and zone filters

  • Execution and safety parameters

All settings are fully adjustable to match different trading styles and risk preferences.

📊 Recommended Usage

  • Timeframes: H1 and above

  • Symbols: Major and minor Forex pairs (testing recommended)

  • Account type: Standard or ECN

  • VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading carries risk.
This Expert Advisor uses advanced trade management techniques that may increase exposure in certain market conditions. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account and apply appropriate risk management.

No trading system can guarantee profits.

🛠️ Updates & Support

  • Free updates included

  • Ongoing stability and performance improvements

  • Built to meet MetaTrader Market quality standards

✅ Why Choose This EA?

  • Structured smart-money-style logic

  • Clear basket-based trade management

  • Fully Market-compliant execution rules

  • Designed for disciplined, rule-based automation


추천 제품
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
프로모션 시작: 현재 가격으로 제공되는 제한된 수의 사본 최종 가격: 990$ 신규: 1개를 무료로 받으세요!   (거래 계좌 2개용) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files DayTrade Pro Algo에 오신 것을 환영합니다!   수년 동안 시장을 연구하고 다양한 전략을 프로그래밍한 후 좋은 거래 시스템에 필요한 모든 것을 갖춘 알고리즘을 찾았습니다. 브로커 독립적입니다. 독립적으로 확산됩니다. MT4, MT5, TDS2 및 여러 브로커에서 쉽게 실제 변수 확산 테스트를 사용하여 매우 안정적인 백 테스트를 보여줍니다. 수백 가지의 다양한 설정이 모두 테스트에서 수익성 있는 결과를 제공합니다(물론 저는 최고의 설정을 선택했습니다!). 매우 강력한 시스템 -> 설정은 상호 교
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
FTMO passing EA High risk MT4
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Experts
FTMO passing EA (High risk) is unique Expert Advisor that continues the iBoss series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The iBossTrade is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs US30. EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD. XAUUSD. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 1999-2023 period. No dangerous methods of money management
Apex Pro First Edition
Benhamza Oussama
Experts
Apex Pro First Edition 소액 계좌를 위한 안전하고 안정적인 성장 솔루션 간단 요약 최소 $30로 시작 가능한 소액 계좌용 EA 빠르고 안전한 성장 – 계좌 폭파 없이 운용 가능 ️ 단계별 설치 가이드 – 초보자도 쉽게 사용 가능 XAUUSD (골드) 5분 차트 최적화 구매 전 테스트 가능 – 데모 버전 제공 적은 자금으로 꾸준한 수익을 원하는 트레이더에게 완벽한 EA 나의 이야기 – 손실에서 사명으로 당신도 손실을 겪어보셨을 겁니다. 잘못된 사람을 따라갔고, 허황된 약속을 한 EA를 믿은 적도 있을 겁니다. 저도 똑같았습니다. 정말 뼈저리게 느꼈습니다. 저는 소액 트레이더였고, 많은 돈을 잃었습니다. 정말 많은 EA를 써봤고, 각종 전략, 유료 강의, 인플루언서, ‘전문가’들을 믿었죠. 하지만 결과는 항상 같았습니다: 손실. 프로그래밍도 할 줄 몰랐고, 트레이딩도 제대로 몰랐습니다. 그러다 어느 날 XAUUSD (골드
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Gold Impulse Split
Keisuke Kimura
Experts
You can also monitor the real account performance here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346679 I opened this account on December 2, 2025 . Please follow along and see how it grows from here — I’m excited to share its progress with you. Product Description  This EA is not over-fitted to backtests . It is designed with a strong focus on long-term stability and realistic, practical operation , rather than chasing perfect historical results. I created this EA because I felt that leaving money
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Happy Tiger
Wong Sze Wai
Experts
This EA build -in  3  strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on below risk level, pairs and timeframe: Medium Risk - EURNZD M1 Medium Risk - CADCHF M1  Medium Risk - USDCAD M30 Medium Risk - GBPJPY H1 Multiple strategies traded together will lead to a bigger profits and high risk!!! ## ALL STRATEGIES TESTED WITH HIGH SPREAD ##  This EA with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic to open order and take profit. It also allow user input his OWN STOPLOSS amount of sa
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
EAalgotrading
Francesco Lippo
Experts
This trading bot is based on the Supply and Demand strategy, which is one of the most popular strategies in technical analysis for financial markets like Forex, used to identify key areas of support and resistance. Here are the fundamental principles and how the bot works:  "It works excellently on Nat Gas with a 30-minute timeframe and a minimum capital of 1,600 euros. Fundamental Principles of the Supply and Demand Strategy: Demand Zones : These are areas on price charts where the demand for
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader
Norbert Hubert Pajak
Experts
(My offer also includes a more advanced version of this EA with an extended list of available filters and methods for generating trading signals: MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro,  available on my profile.) MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader: The Ultimate Trend Engine for MetaTrader 4 Dominate the Markets with Precision, Diversification, and Pure Trend Alignment Are you looking for a trading strategy that combines the power of pure trend following with the safety of portfolio diversification? The M
CapTaiNCAT
Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
Experts
CapTaiNCAT FullAutomated expert advisor. TimeFrame M1 M5 SET FILES;  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38300#!tab=comments&comment=11565247 Recommendations Before using the EA on a real account, test it with minimal risk or on a demo account; Use VPS server with ping less 10ms; ECN account with low spreads + low commissions + quality execution;  Standard settings are optimized for EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDJPY USDCHF XAUUSD  The settings of the EA  Trade Manager  Magic Number  Slippa
Trade Capital PRO Grid Bot
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
The adviser includes three independent strategies that work according to the methods of distributing trend phases for working out each of the strategies. The averaging mode is applied, which allows you to bring a group of orders to close without loss. The EA has the option of emergency closing of all orders, when they reach the amount and total profit in the deposit currency specified in the settings. The adviser automatically determines the 4 and 5-digit stream of quotes. Recommended trading
Forexking
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
10개 중 3개만 $1000에 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $1600으로 인상됩니다. ForexKing은 데이터를 분석하는 EA이며 기본적으로 모든 트렌드에서 모든 좋은 거래 설정을 짜내고 Gbpusd Forex 쌍과 다른 쌍을 거래하는 트렌드 추종 EA입니다. 이 EA는 트렌드 시장 상황에서 주문을 입력하는 가장 좋은 옵션을 제공합니다. ForexKing의 가장 큰 차이점은 EA가 다른 EA보다 위험:보상 비율을 훨씬 더 잘 제어할 수 있다는 것입니다. 이는 진입점을 제어하고 정밀하고 정확하게 미결 주문을 관리하는 도구 세트 덕분에 가능합니다. 우리는 통화 쌍과 상관관계가 있는 자산에 대한 모델 간 시장 종속성과 파급 효과를 줄이기 위한 메커니즘을 구축했습니다. - 이 EA는 시뮬레이션된 Forex 환경에서 훈련된 적응형 에이전트로 구축되어 드로다운을 최소화하면서 위험 조정 수익률(샤프 비율)을 극대화합니다. EA는 모든 주문에 손절매를 사용하며, EA는 위험한 거래 방법을
Rocrosoft Gold Magic
Mahesh Ramji Joshi
Experts
In the dynamic and often unpredictable world of forex trading, the quest for consistent profitability can feel like chasing a mirage. However, the introduction of the "Rocrosoft Gold Magic EA" has shifted the landscape, offering traders a robust and reliable trend tool designed to excel on XAUUSD.  Developed by a team of experienced Bankers and Professional traders with trading experience of over 15 years. The Expert Advisor Doesn't incorporate any of the following Risky Stratrgy which includes
Trend rider pro
Okezie Ojimadu
Experts
Live Result:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1924716 Download set file for EURUSD Trend Rider Pro V2 is a trading robot that works on all forex pair and helps you trade automatically. It is uniquely coded to manage your forex investments and optimize the best result from the complexities of the forex market. Whether you’re just getting started or are a full-time trader, Trend Rider Pro V2 is the perfect choice for optimized growth and verifiable result. This EA utilizes a sophisticated combinat
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
TPS DynamicFX Pro
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS DynamicFX Pro EA: Revolutionizing Forex Trading with AI Precision Unlock the future of forex trading with the TPS DynamicFX Pro EA, a groundbreaking expert advisor meticulously designed to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with unmatched accuracy and efficiency. Harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence, this EA is the ultimate tool for both novice traders seeking consistent profits and seasoned professionals aiming to enhance their trading strategies. Minimum
ProjectXCAT
Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
Experts
ℙℂ  The settings of the EA Time - GENERAL SETTING; Terminal Comment Magic Slippage TIME - TickSETTINGS TickFilter TickSAMPLES TIME - Time settings Trade Request seconds Order modify seconds Start hour  End hour Order Expiry ACCOUNT MM Risk MM % Agrresive Adaptive History Both Direction together Max Trades Spread SETTINGS MAX Limit MIN Limit TRADE SETTINGS Signal size Order Distance Max Distance Stoploss Trailing start Max Trailing Trailing target
RSI Intelligent MT4
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
1 (1)
Experts
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
FREE
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
그만큼       Opening Range Breakout Master는   다음과 같은 기관 거래 개념을 활용하도록 설계된 전문 알고리즘 거래 시스템입니다.       ICT(Inner Circle Trader), 스마트 머니 컨셉(SMC), 그리고 유동성 기반 전략 등을 활용하여   , 이 전문가 자문은 다음과 같은 사항들을 자동으로 감지하고 실행합니다.       오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃(ORB)       다음을 포함한 주요 글로벌 외환 세션 전반에 걸쳐       런던, 뉴욕, 도쿄 및 Midnight Killzones를   통해 거래자가 다음과 같은 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다.       마켓 메이커의 움직임, 유동성 탐색, 세션 기반 변동성   . 다음을 따르는 거래자를 위해 만들어졌습니다.       시간 기반 가격 변동, 주문 흐름 역학 및 기관 거래 방법론을 통해   이 EA는 가격이 하락할 때 체계적으로 거래를 입력하여 감정적 의사 결정을 제거합니다.      
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – 금 거래용 비마팅게일 그리드 트레이딩 시스템(XAUUSD) 골드 쓰론 EA(Gold Throne EA)는 금(XAUUSD) 거래 전용으로 설계된 전문가 자문(EA)입니다. 마틴게일 자금 관리 방식을 사용하지 않고 구조화된 그리드 거래 방식을 사용합니다. 손실 발생 후 랏 크기를 기하급수적으로 늘리는 대신, EA는 고정 또는 점진적으로 조정 가능한 랏 크기 방식을 사용하여 트레이더가 노출 및 위험에 대한 통제력을 강화할 수 있도록 합니다. 골드 쓰론 EA는 마틴게일 논리를 제거함으로써 더욱 안정적인 포지션 크기 조정 프레임워크를 제공하여 트레이더가 랏 크기를 갑자기 늘리지 않고도 자본 배분을 계획할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 따라서 마틴게일 전략에서 일반적으로 나타나는 복리 위험 없이 체계적인 그리드 구조를 선호하는 트레이더에게 적합합니다. Gold Throne EA를 구매하시면 AllPair Engine과 원하는 EA를 무료로 드립니다. 대여 상품에는
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ 쓰리 리틀 버즈 EA는 손실에서 탄생했습니다. 고통으로 완성되었고, 목적을 가지고 출시되었습니다. ️ 구조입니다. 투기가 아닙니다. 쓰리 리틀 버즈 EA는 단순한 트레이딩 로봇이 아닙니다. 오랜 세월의 실패를 통해 만들어진, 전투에서 단련된 엔진이며, 단 하나의 사명을 위해 설계되었습니다. 바로   시장이 격변할 때 당신의 자산을 보호하고, 회복하고, 성장시키는 것입니다.   세 가지 강력한 전략을 완벽하게 조화시켜 결합했습니다   . 마팅게일을 활용한 손실 그리드   : 손실을 흡수하고 완전한 회복을 향해 나아갑니다. 마팅게일로 그리드에서 승리   : 기세를 타고 동시에 스마트한 이득을 얻습니다. 로트 곱셈을 이용한 헤지   : 반전을 포착하고 수익성 있는 출구를 강제합니다. 시간대:   H4 플랫폼:   MetaTrader 4(MT4) 최소 잔액:   $10,000 브로커:   모든 브로커 통화쌍:   모든 통화쌍   (기본
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
그리드싱크 프로       이다       정교한 그리드 트레이딩 EA       을 위해 설계되었습니다       메타트레이더 4       결합하다       완전 자동화된 실행       ~와 함께       수동 거래 유연성   . 이       스마트 그리드 EA       구현합니다       비마팅게일, 고급 그리드 전략       ~와 함께       정확한 위험 관리 통제를   포함하여       일일 이익 목표, 손실 한도 및 추적 정지       자본을 보호하기 위해       변동성이 큰 시장 상황   . 시스템은 다음을 유지합니다.       미리 간격을 둔 보류 주문의 연속 그리드       (정지 또는 제한) 양방향       경계 없이   체계적으로 채우다       가격 차이       두 가지 모두 동안       범위와 추세 조건   . EA는 다음을 구축합니다.       사용자 정의 가능한 그리드 네트워크       ~와 함께       조정 가
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
Experts
MATrader QuickScalper – MATrader 코어 기반의 정밀 스캘핑 MATrader QuickScalper은 Marc Albrecht Trading에서 개발한 전용 스캘핑 EA로, 잘 알려진 MATrader AI 옆에서 구동되는 독립 전략 으로 제작되었습니다. MATrader AI가 적응형 사이클 로직과 더 큰 시장 움직임에 초점을 둔다면, MATrader QuickScalper 은 빠른 체결, 짧은 보유 시간, 깔끔한 스캘핑 진입 을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이 EA가 MATrader라는 이름을 사용하는 이유는 동일한 핵심 철학 위에 만들어졌기 때문입니다: 검증된 로직, 실제 거래 환경, 그리고 어떤 “지름길”도 쓰지 않는다 . (우리는 MATrader 시스템을 MQL5에 공개하기 전까지 수년 동안 테스트하고 다듬었습니다. 원래의 MATrader 등록은 #1 순위까지 올라갔지만 삭제 후 재업로드되면서 리뷰와 랭킹이 초기화되었습니다. 진지하게 테스트한 뒤 리뷰를
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Experts
BTCUSD GRID EA는 그리드 거래 전략을 사용하도록 설계된 자동화된 프로그램입니다. BTCUSD GRID EA는 초보자와 숙련된 거래자 모두에게 매우 유용합니다.   사용할 수 있는 다른 유형의 거래 봇이 있지만 그리드 거래 전략의 논리적 특성으로 인해 암호화폐 그리드 거래 봇이 문제 없이 자동화된 거래를 쉽게 수행할 수 있습니다.   BTCUSD GRID EA는 그리드 거래 봇을 시험해 보고자 하는 경우 사용할 수 있는 최고의 플랫폼입니다. BTCUSD GRID EA는 통화 변동성이 큰 경우에도 이상적인 가격 지점에서 자동 거래를 수행할 수 있기 때문에 암호화폐 산업에 매우 효과적입니다.   이 자동 거래 전략의 주요 목적은 EA 내에서 미리 설정된 가격 변동에 따라 수많은 매수 및 매도 주문을 하는 것입니다.   이 특별한 전략은 자동화하기 쉬우므로 일반적으로 암호화폐 거래에 사용됩니다.   그리드 트레이딩 전략을 올바르게 사용하면 자산 가격이 변할 때 돈을 벌 수 있
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Perfect Smart Scalper
Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh
5 (2)
Experts
We are pleased to introduce our new and innovative product, the high-quality automated trading robot, designed to be a lifelong Passive income source. Live Monitoring Accounts Contact me on messages After renting or purchasing, please contact me via private message to receive the link to our Telegram group. Also  You can test the product for a period of 3 months before purchasing it for only $30. Instructions: Use Default Setting On Those Pairs(Change only the risk type depending on Each pai
GOLD Max MT4
Peng Peng Gao
Experts
GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
제작자의 제품 더 보기
TDI Pro Grid Basket EA
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
Experts
Overview: TDI Pro Grid Basket EA is a grid-based Expert Advisor that combines the power of the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals with smart basket money management. It is designed for trend trading with flexible grid adds, risk-based lot sizing, and cumulative basket-level take profit. Main Features: TDI signals: Sharkfin, MBL cross, and MA cross (configurable, ANY/ALL). Trend filter: EMA 50/200 confirmation filter. Smart sizing: Fixed lot or % of equity risk. Grid adds:   fixed distance, wi
LFA EA Pro
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
Experts
Overview TDI Grid Basket v2.30a is a multi-basket grid EA built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals. It opens an initial trade when your TDI conditions align, then manages the position as a basket , adding grid entries only when price moves against the last entry by a defined grid step. The EA targets a basket-level take profit (from break-even) and includes a clear on-chart dashboard for performance and trade status. Core Features TDI Signal Engine (3 signal types) Sharkfin (ReEntr
LFA TDI entry
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
지표
TDI Signal Engine (3 signal types) Sharkfin (ReEntry) MBL Cross MA Cross (Green/Red cross) Level Guide Filter Choose how signals are validated around the mid-level (default 50): ZONE mode CROSS50 mode Custom mid level and tolerance Trend Filters Optional EMA trend filter (Fast/Slow EMA) Optional HMA filter (requires the HMA indicator if enabled) Entry Modes Conservative mode : one basket at a time per symbol Aggressive mode : allows multiple baskets
TDI Smart EA
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
Experts
Overview TDI Smart Money – MultiBasket Grid EA v4.4 is an automated trading system built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) and smart-money style confluence. The EA opens trades only when your selected TDI signal conditions align with optional filters such as Supply/Demand zones , Fibonacci premium/discount , and trend filters . Each signal can create its own independent basket , meaning the EA can manage multiple baskets at the same time (depending on your chosen entry mode). The grid logic
HMA Multi Basket Grid EA
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
Experts
HMA Multi-Basket Grid EA (MT4) HMA Multi-Basket Grid EA is a rule-based automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 designed to manage multiple independent trade baskets using a structured grid approach. The Expert Advisor focuses on order management, basket control, and risk handling , making it suitable for traders who want an organized grid framework rather than a single-trade system. Key Features Multi-Basket Architecture Each signal opens and manages its own basket independently using
TDI Smart Levels Ultimate
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
Experts
Overview TDI Smart Money Ultimate (MT5)   is a   professional-grade Expert Advisor   designed for traders who understand   confluence-based trading   and   controlled grid execution . This EA is a   true MT5 port (1-to-1 logic)   of the proven MT4 version, preserving   every trading rule, filter, and risk mechanism   with   no simplification . It combines: Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) Smart Money concepts Supply & Demand zones Fibonacci premium/discount Trend filters (EMA + internal HMA) Multi
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변