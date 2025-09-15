VadineroLab MT4 Export Master to Exel JSON

The VadineroLab MT4 Export Master (Beta Version) utility is designed for exporting reports into text files.

With this tool, traders can now analyze their trading data and history much more easily.

Available report options:

* Symbol Information

* Account Information

* Terminal Information

* Trade History (History Orders)

* Open Orders

* Global Variables

The advisor can save reports in several file formats:

* CSV (Excel)

* JSON

Report files are saved in the MQL5/Files terminal folder or in the Terminal's shared folder (the location for saving files can be specified in the settings).

In the Expert Advisor settings, you can:

* Set custom names for exported report files

* Select the required table fields

* Define the field delimiter for CSV reports

* Define the decimal separator for CSV reports


Technical support, settings, changes, bug fixes and more can send an e-mail to  vadinerolab@gmail.com



Советник MQL5


