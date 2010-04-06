Confirmation Entry
- Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
- Versione: 101.220
Dear Valuable Friends ,
This New Free EA works as below :
- waiting the M15 diagram to show the reverse or continuing of the trend
- confirm signal on H4 Diagram .
- wait till the entry strategy is being extremely true
- put direct entry point (sell or Buy ) and put Pending Orders (P.O) in grid 😊
All these will be Active after manually set in common parameters that u fully controlled .
Check the pics to recognize ..
for any Question write to me directly ..
Best Luck
