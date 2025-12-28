TrendCompass ALMA

TrendCompass ALMA — MT5 Market Description (English)

TrendCompass ALMA is a high‑precision trend indicator that combines the smoothness of ALMA, the volatility insight of Bollinger Bands, and the dynamic range of ATR channels.
It instantly reveals trend direction and strength through a clean, 5‑level color system.

  • 5‑color slope visualization
  • Ultra‑smooth ALMA core with reduced noise
  • BB compression/expansion detection
  • ATR dynamic bands for true market range
  • Presets for scalping, intraday, and swing trading
  • Use it alongside TrendBoard ALMA or TrendScanner ALMA for a complete visual + alert-based trend workflow

As the name suggests, it works as a compass for market trends, helping you navigate price action with clarity.

Free to use until January 31, 2026.

Limited-time free release:

FutureSight CCI

Seconds Chart Generator

추천 제품
Bollinger Bands B
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.25 (4)
지표
John Bollinger created this indicator in 2010 as a way to read the original indicator (Bollinger Bands) in a more "technical" way, shown as an oscillator. The typical range of the Bollinger Bands %B is 0 - 0.5 - 1.0, where "0" represents the lower band, the "0.5" the middle band, and "1" the upper band. The line on the indicator represents the Closing prices. As simple as that. SETTINGS Bollinger Bands period of analysis Standard Deviation multiplier Shift Price type to be analyzed If you like
FREE
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
지표
이전 버전의 인디케이터 개발 ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - 표준 ZigZag 인디케이터를 수정하여 포인트, 레벨 및 다양한 경고 로직에 대한 정보 추가 일반적인 개선 사항: MetaTrader 5 코드 적응 그래픽 객체 작업 최적화 새로운 기능: 극점에서의 수평 수준 수준 유형 선택: 수평/광선/세그먼트 유동성 수준 필터 (가격에 의해 돌파되지 않음) 돌파 버퍼: 거짓 돌파에 대한 민감도 설정 레이블 및 기능 설정: 수량, 외관, 오래된 레이블 삭제 구조 돌파 알림 (BoS) 움직임 성격 변경 알림 (ChoCH) 최적화: 극값 업데이트 로직 수정 새로운 객체의 동적 업데이트 바 출현 시 하중 감소 레이블의 중앙 집중 시스템 수정 사항: 배열 범위 초과 수정 레이블의 정확한 위치 지정 중복 파라미터 제거 ZigZag WaveSize 인디케이터를 귀하의 트레이딩 시스템의 보완재로 사용하세요   또한 시장에서의 나의 다른 제품도 시도해 보세요 
FREE
AdaptiveBollingerBandsMt5
Francis Dube
3 (1)
지표
Bollinger Bands Technical Indicator (BB) is similar to envelopes. The only difference is that the bands of Envelopes are plotted a fixed distance (%) away from the moving average, while the Bollinger Bands are plotted a certain number of standard deviations away from it. Standard deviation is a measure of volatility, therefore Bollinger Bands adjust themselves to the market conditions. When the markets become more volatile, the bands widen and they contract during less volatile periods. This ada
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4.03 (40)
Experts
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
Fibonacci Moving Averages
Brendan Jonathan Stoyanowski-campbell
2 (1)
지표
OVERVIEW The Fibonacci Moving Averages are a toolkit which allows the user to configure different types of Moving Averages based on key Fibonacci numbers. Moving Averages are used to visualise short-term and long-term support and resistance which can be used as a signal where price might continue or retrace. Moving Averages serve as a simple yet powerful tool that can help traders in their decision-making and help foster a sense of where the price might be moving next. The aim of this scrip
FREE
ZigZag based on ATR and Fibo retracement
Petr Nosek
지표
Description The base of this indicator is an ZigZag algorithm based on ATR and Fibo retracement. This indicator is not redrawing in sense that the ZigZag's last shoulder is formed right after the appropriate conditions occur on the market. The shoulder doesn't change its direction afterwards (can only continue). Note:  An indicator with advanced possibilities is also available. Indicator input parameters The input parameters allow to change the sensitivity of the ZigZag. ATR period ATR multip
FREE
Pivot Points On Custom Timeframe Indicator
Denis Kislicyn
지표
Overview? The **Pivot Points On Custom Timeframe** indicator for MetaTrader 5 calculates and displays traditional pivot levels (P, S1–S3, R1–R3) based on a higher timeframe of your choice, regardless of the current chart's timeframe. It is designed to help traders identify potential support and resistance zones using classic pivot formulas, calculated from user-defined periods such as D1, W1, H4, etc. This indicator can optionally show price labels and trigger alerts when price crosses the piv
FREE
Asian Range BreakOut
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
지표
완전 맞춤 설정 가능 – 범위 시간, 색상, 선 스타일 및 리스크-보상 설정과 같은 매개변수를 수정하여 자신의 트레이딩 스타일에 맞게 지표를 조정할 수 있습니다. 트레이드 레벨 시각화 – 돌파 조건을 기반으로 진입 가격, 스톱로스(SL) 및 테이크프로핏(TP) 레벨을 자동으로 표시합니다. 전문가 어드바이저(EA)와 완벽한 통합 – RSI, 이동 평균, 구조적 돌파(BOS) 등과 같은 추가 확인 기능을 추가하여 자동화된 전략을 완벽하게 제어할 수 있습니다. 또한, 버퍼 이름을 사용자 지정 하여 EA 요구 사항에 맞게 조정할 수 있어 전략의 유연성이 더욱 향상됩니다. 멀티 자산 및 멀티 타임프레임 백테스트 – 외환, 암호화폐 및 기타 금융 상품 에서 다양한 설정을 테스트하여 최적의 트레이딩 전략을 찾을 수 있습니다. 깔끔하고 직관적인 인터페이스 – 가격 움직임에 집중할 수 있도록 방해 요소 없이 거래 신호를 쉽게 해석할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 브레이크아웃
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
지표
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Stargogs Volatility Arrow
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
지표
This is the Stargogs Volatility Arrow V1 Yeahhh!!! This Arrow is based on trend, support and demand and based on EMA's. You can change the parameters or settings like you want to.  Message Me for the System which works best with this Indicator for free (include: Template, and other indicators). This indicator works with all Currency Pairs, All Volatility indices, All Indices, Boom & Crash Indices, Gold and NASDAQ. Works on All Timeframes Add the following to your chart with Stargogs Volatility A
FREE
MACD two line four color For MT5
Kaijun Wang
4.57 (23)
지표
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO MACD is called Convergence and Divergence Moving Average, which is developed from the double e
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
지표
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
Tracing ContractBlock
Joakim Samuel
지표
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP. This trading indicator Automatically identifies and plots contract blocks, which are essential zones marked by significant levels of support and resistance. This powerful tool provides traders with a clear and intuitive visualization of critical market points where prices are likely to bounce or reverse. The contract blocks, represented by distinct colored rectangles, highlight support zones (at the bottom) and resistance zones (at the top), enabling trad
FREE
TTM Squeeze MT5
Tinashe Ndarimani
4.75 (4)
지표
Overview The TTM Squeeze indicator helps identify low volatility periods (squeeze) that often precede price breakouts. It uses Bollinger Bands (BB) and Keltner Channels (KC) to determine when the market is "coiling" and ready to move. Configuration Guide Volatility Settings The indicator uses Bollinger Bands to measure market volatility. When BBs are inside Keltner Channels, a squeeze is detected. The squeeze suggests the market is consolidating and may soon break out. True Range Option Optional
FREE
Follow Line MT5 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (7)
지표
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Follow Line MT5와 스캐너로 거래에서 앞서 나가세요. 이 고급 변동성 기반 지표는 진지한 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 도구는 Bollinger 밴드의 강력한 기능과 맞춤 설정을 결합하여 가격 움직임에 대한 정확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. See more MT4 version at:   Follow Line MT4 with Scanner See more products at:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ndhsfy/seller Follow Line의 핵심은 가격이 1
FREE
Gold Levels MTF MT5
Sergei Linskii
5 (7)
지표
Gold Levels MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price, displays price levels of support and resistance from all time frames (TF) using the Murray method based on the Gann theory. The indicator indicates overbought and oversold fields, giving an idea of possible reversal points and at the same time giving some idea of the strength of the current trend. Description of levels: (Extreme Overshoot) - these levels are the ultimate
FREE
Colored Dynamic Momentum Index DMI
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (4)
지표
If you are (or were) a fan of the RSI indicator will love Tushar Chande's Dynamic Momentum Index indicator, that simply put is a dynamic variable lenght RSI, so it is more powerful. The DMI indicator internally uses a variable number of bars in its calculations, taking into consideration the volatility levels of the current market you are analyzing. This way, the DMI indicator will use more bars as volatility decreases and less bars when volatility increases, giving you a more powerfull analysis
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
지표
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Moving Average Band
Daniel Eduardo San Martin
5 (1)
지표
Looking for a more effective way to identify support, resistance, and evaluate trends? Moving Average Band transforms the moving average into a band that dynamically adjusts to market volatility, offering a more realistic view of price movements. What is it? ️ Moving Average Band is a tool that represents the moving average as a dynamic band. ️ It automatically adjusts the width of the band based on market volatility. What does it provide me? ️ A more realistic view: By incorporating volatili
FREE
Cart Indicator MT5
Akira Egashira
지표
This is a regression tree indicator for MT4/MT5. This indicator classificate nodes on the time period so that the deviation becomes smaller, and displays regression line and channel for each node. It's free! Attached CartDemo.ex4 and CartDemo.ex5 is a Demo version and has the following limitations: Can't use HighSpeed method (default method is RandomForest) Maximum number of bars is 260 (increase from 200) There is no expiration date and can be started many times, but it stops after an hour.
FREE
Best Wave
Vladimir Gotsulenko
3.5 (4)
지표
The indicator of trend (flat) with a price channel. Trading Buy - the price have crossed the central line upwards (the candlestick has closed above the line) and the channel is oriented horizontally (yellow line) or directed upwards(green line). Move to breakeven when reaching the opposite border of the channel. Close positions when conditions for selling are formed. Sell - the price have crossed the central line downwards (the candlestick has closed below the line) and the channel is oriented
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
지표
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
지표
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
ACI Bollinger Bands
Marat Sultanov
4 (3)
지표
Tired of adjusting the indicator settings losing precious time? Tired of the uncertainty regarding their efficiency? Afraid of the uncertainty in their profitability? Then the indicator ACI (automatically calibrateable indicator) is designed exactly for you. Launching it, you can easily solve these three issues just performing the simplest action: clicking a single Calibrate button. To achieve the highest efficiency, you should perform another additional action: move the power slider to the maxi
FREE
Modified Bollinger Bands
Gennadiy Stanilevych
지표
The standard Bollinger Bands indicator has been improved by integrating additional indications from the Standard Deviation indicator (StdDev), which gives an additional filter for confirming trading signals. In addition, the color of the indicator's lines shows the beginning of a trend, its development and exhaustion. This indicator has a signal block that notifies the trader of the beginning of the trend on any time frame to which it is attached. Settings Type of messages - select the type of
FREE
Intraday Momentum Index IMI
Danilo Hudson Couto Monteiro
지표
Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) Descrição O Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) é uma poderosa ferramenta de análise técnica desenvolvida para identificar a força do momentum e potenciais reversões no mercado. Este indicador quantifica a relação entre ganhos e perdas durante um período específico, ajudando traders a avaliar a dinâmica atual do mercado. Características Oscila entre 0 e 100, facilitando a interpretação das condições de mercado Identifica com precisão áreas de sobrecomp
FREE
Renko indicator MainChart For MT5
Kaijun Wang
3.65 (17)
지표
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO 砖图 Renko PRO->>>   The display of the brick map on the main map. The Renko chart ideally r
FREE
UPD1 X00 Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
지표
인디케이터는 차트의 라운드 레벨을 보여줍니다. 심리적, 뱅킹 또는 주요 플레이어 레벨이라고도 합니다. 이 수준에서 황소와 곰 사이에 실제 싸움이 있고 많은 주문이 누적되어 변동성이 증가합니다. 표시기는 모든 악기와 기간에 따라 자동으로 조정됩니다. 80레벨을 돌파하고 테스트를 하면 구매합니다. 20레벨 돌파 후 테스트 하면 판매합니다. 목표는 00입니다. 주목. 강력한 지원 및 저항 수준으로 인해 가격이 00 수준을 약간 놓칠 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수. Bars Count - 라인 길이. Show 00 Levels - 00 레벨을 표시하거나 표시하지 않음. Show 10, 90 Levels. Show 20, 80 Levels. Show 30, 70 Levels. Show 40, 60 Levels. Show 50 Levels. N Lines - 차트의 레벨 수를 제한하는 매개변수. Distance 00 Levels - 레벨 사이의 거리(자동 또는 수동). Line Positi
FREE
Divergence Matrix SE
Wei Li
지표
Divergence Matrix SE – 스페셜 에디션 핵심 다이버전스를 정확히 표시하고 가격의 잠재적 반전 포인트를 즉시 파악하세요! 다이버전스 포인트를 자동으로 표시하여 시장 분석을 지원합니다 — 중요한 움직임을 놓치지 마세요. Divergence Matrix SE는 MACD, MACD 히스토그램, Stochastic 의 다이버전스 표시를 유지하며, 가볍고 간소화된 체험판을 제공합니다. 신뢰할 수 있는 신호를 위해 다이버전스는 발생 후 4개의 봉 이후 에 표시되어 시장의 노이즈를 걸러주고 더 안정적인 신호를 제공합니다. SE 버전은 핵심 기능에 집중하도록 설계되어, 원활하게 작동하며 깔끔한 인터페이스를 제공 — 초보자에게 적합하며 전문 트레이더의 빠른 참고용 도구로도 활용 가능합니다. SE 버전을 사용하면: 핵심 다이버전스 포인트를 자동으로 포착, 수동 검색 불필요 각 다이버전스 뒤의 추세 변화를 명확하게 이해 다이버전스 분석을 빠르게 체험하고 자신의 트레이딩 전략과 통합 더
FREE
APCT Chart Pattern
Mthandeni Mnyandu
지표
APICT Chart Patterns – Trend Line & Pattern Recognition for MT5 Enhance your technical analysis with the APICT Chart Patterns Indicator — an advanced tool for automatic pattern and trend line detection in MetaTrader 5. Key Features Automatic Pattern Detection: Identifies over 10 classic chart patterns, including pennants, wedges, channels, and double tops/bottoms. Real-Time Trend Lines: Draws support and resistance lines using smart algorithms. Custom Sensitivity: Adjust detection for major or
FREE
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (58)
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
지표
Power Candles – 모든 시장을 위한 강도 기반 진입 신호 Power Candles 는 Stein Investments의 검증된 강도 분석을 가격 차트에 직접 제공합니다. 가격 움직임에만 반응하는 대신, 각 캔들은 실제 시장 강도를 기준으로 색상화되어 모멘텀 형성, 강도 가속, 명확한 추세 전환을 즉시 파악할 수 있습니다. 모든 시장을 위한 단일 로직 Power Candles는 모든 거래 심볼 에서 자동으로 작동합니다. 현재 심볼이 Forex인지 비-Forex 시장인지 자동으로 감지하여 내부적으로 적절한 강도 모델을 적용합니다. Forex 및 Gold 는 FX Power Delta 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 100) 지수, 크립토 및 CFD 는 IX Power Strength 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 50) 필요한 강도 계산은 Power Candles에 완전히 내장되어 있습니다. 캔들 색상이나 신호 로직을 위해 추가 인디케이터는 필요하지 않습니다. 가격
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (35)
지표
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 은 Smart Money Concepts(SMC)를 기반으로 개발된 실시간 시장 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템은 트레이더가 시장 구조를 체계적으로 분석하고 전체적인 시장 방향을 더욱 명확하게 파악할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 시스템은 여러 시간대에서 반전 포인트(Reversal Points), 핵심 구역(Key Zones), 그리고 시장 구조(Market Structure)를 자동으로 분석하며, POI(Point of Interest), 노 리페인트(No Repaint) 신호, 자동 피보나치 레벨(Auto Fibonacci Levels)을 표시하여 되돌림(Pullback)과 반전 포인트를 정확하게 탐지할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 또한 실시간 신호와 알림을 통해 가격이 핵심 구역에 진입하거나 해당 구역에서 반전 신호가 발생하는 순간을 놓치지 않도록 보조합니다. 더불어 이 시스템은 인디케이터와 신호 시스템을 하나로
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
지표
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
지표
Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
지표
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
지표
Smart Stop Indicator – 차트 위에서 직접 작동하는 지능형 스톱로스 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Indicator는 감이나 추측이 아닌 명확하고 체계적인 방식으로 스톱로스를 설정하고 싶은 트레이더를 위한 맞춤형 솔루션입니다. 이 도구는 클래식 프라이스 액션 논리(고점, 저점 구조)와 현대적인 브레이크아웃 인식을 결합하여 실제로 가장 논리적인 다음 스톱 레벨을 정확히 식별합니다. 추세, 박스권, 빠른 브레이크아웃 상황 등 어떤 시장에서도 인디케이터는 최적의 SL 구역과 상태(“new”, “broken”, “valid”)를 차트에 직접 표시합니다. 새로운 기능으로 SL 거리의 %ADR 표시가 추가되었습니다. 핵심 기능 자동 시장구조 기반 스톱 설정 • 시장 구조와 실시간 가격 움직임을 기반으로 의미 있는 스톱로스 레벨을 자동으로 탐지합니다. 스마트 브레이크아웃 감지 • 빠른 방향 변화나 돌파 상황에서도 불필요한 조기 스톱 조정을 강요하지 않으며 유연하게 반응합
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
지표
FX Levels: 모든 시장을 위한 뛰어난 정확도의 지지와 저항 간단 요약 통화쌍, 지수, 주식, 원자재 등 어떤 시장이든 믿을 만한 지지·저항 레벨을 찾고 싶나요? FX Levels 는 전통적인 “Lighthouse” 기법과 첨단 동적 접근을 결합해, 거의 보편적인 정확성을 제공합니다. 실제 브로커 경험을 반영하고, 자동화된 일별 업데이트와 실시간 업데이트를 결합함으로써 FX Levels 는 가격 반전 포인트를 파악하고, 수익 목표를 설정하며, 자신 있게 트레이드를 관리할 수 있게 돕습니다. 지금 바로 시도해 보세요—정교한 지지/저항 분석이 어떻게 여러분의 트레이딩을 한 단계 끌어올릴 수 있는지 직접 확인하세요! 1. FX Levels가 트레이더에게 매우 유용한 이유 뛰어난 정확도의 지지·저항 존 • FX Levels 는 다양한 브로커 환경에서도 거의 동일한 존을 생성하도록 설계되어, 데이터 피드나 시간 설정 차이로 인한 불일치를 해소합니다. • 즉, 어떤 브로커를 사용하
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
지표
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
지표
IX Power: 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장 통찰력을 발견하세요 개요 IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장의 강도를 분석할 수 있는 다목적 도구입니다. FX Power 는 모든 가용 통화 쌍 데이터를 사용하여 외환 쌍에 대해 가장 높은 정확도를 제공하는 반면, IX Power 는 기초 자산 시장 데이터에만 초점을 맞춥니다. 이로 인해 IX Power 는 비외환 시장에 이상적이며, 다중 쌍 분석이 필요하지 않은 간단한 외환 분석에도 신뢰할 수 있는 도구입니다. 모든 차트에서 매끄럽게 작동하며, 거래 결정을 향상시키기 위한 명확하고 실행 가능한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 1. IX Power가 트레이더에게 유용한 이유 다양한 시장 강도 분석 • IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 심볼의 강도를 계산하여 각 시장에 맞는 통찰력을 제공합니다. • US30, WTI, 금, 비트코인 또는 통화 쌍과 같은 자산을 모니터링하여 거래 기회를 발견
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
지표
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
지표
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
지표
자동화된 수요 및 공급 구역의 차세대. 모든 차트에서 작동하는 새롭고 혁신적인 알고리즘. 모든 구역은 시장의 가격 움직임에 따라 동적으로 생성됩니다. 두 가지 유형의 경고 --> 1)가격이 영역에 도달할 때 2)새로운 영역이 형성될 때 당신은 더 이상 쓸모없는 지표를 얻을 수 없습니다. 입증된 결과로 완벽한 거래 전략을 얻을 수 있습니다.     새로운 기능:     가격이 공급/수요 영역에 도달하면 경고     새로운 공급/수요 구역이 생성되면 알림     푸시 알림 알림     핍의 영역 너비 레이블     기동특무부대에 한 번 더 시간이 주어집니다. 따라서 현재보다 위의 2개의 시간 프레임 대신 현재보다 높은 3개의 시간 프레임을 볼 수 있습니다.     Alerts/Zones/MTF 기능을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼 당신이 얻는 이점:     거래에서 감정을 제거하십시오.     거래 항목을 객관화하십시오.     높은 확률 설정을 사용하여 수익
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Seconds Chart Generator FullVer
Kazutaka Okuno
유틸리티
By default, MetaTrader 5 only supports timeframes of one minute or higher. Ultra-short-term charts such as 1-second or 5-second timeframes are not available in the standard platform. Seconds Chart Generator is a utility EA designed to generate seconds-based charts in real time using tick data, allowing traders to observe ultra-short-term price movements with precision. Simply attach it to any standard chart, and it will automatically create a custom symbol representing the seconds-based chart. Y
Seconds Chart Generator SimpleVer
Kazutaka Okuno
유틸리티
MT5 natively supports only minute‑based and higher timeframes, and does not provide ultra‑short‑term charts such as 1‑second or 5‑second intervals. The tool “Seconds Chart Generator SimpleVer” generates real‑time seconds‑based charts from tick data, allowing traders to observe ultra‑short‑term price movements with precision. Simply attach it to any standard chart to begin using it. The generated seconds charts are automatically created as custom symbols, enabling you to open them as independent
FREE
TrendScanner ALMA
Kazutaka Okuno
지표
TrendScanner ALMA — A Lightweight Trend Watcher That Works Silently TrendScanner ALMA quietly monitors the trend status of your selected symbols and timeframes, scanning at regular intervals to detect subtle shifts and notify you—without cluttering your chart. Features ALMA-Based Trend Detection Built on the Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA), this scanner delivers smooth, responsive trend signals while filtering out market noise. Silent Monitoring of Trend Changes Detects not only uptren
FREE
Multi Trendline Channel With Regression Bands
Kazutaka Okuno
5 (1)
지표
**“Multi Trendline Channel With Regression Bands” – Linear Regression Channel + Standard Deviation Band Indicator (MT5)**   This indicator automatically plots multi‑period linear regression channels together with standard deviation bands, giving traders instant clarity on trend direction, price dispersion, and key support/resistance zones.   By turning complex analysis into simple, intuitive visuals, it provides discretionary traders with a clear market context at a glance.   ### Key Features
FREE
TrendBoard ALMA
Kazutaka Okuno
지표
TrendBoard ALMA — Instantly See Multi-Timeframe Trends at a Glance TrendBoard ALMA is a powerful yet lightweight trend visualization panel that displays the trend status of multiple currency pairs across multiple timeframes—designed for maximum clarity, control, and decision-making efficiency. Features ALMA-Based Trend Detection Built on the Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA), this tool delivers smooth and responsive trend signals while minimizing market noise. 5-Stage Trend Visualization
FREE
SecModeRSI
Kazutaka Okuno
지표
【SecMode Series】SecModeRSI – Optimized for Global Markets Overview SecModeRSI is part of the SecMode Series , a next‑generation suite of indicators designed to reveal the micro‑structure of price action at the tick/second level —a level of detail that traditional 1‑minute indicators simply cannot capture. While standard indicators refresh only once per minute, SecModeRSI uses a proprietary second‑level engine to: Update up to 60 times per minute (or at user‑defined intervals) Visualize mo
FREE
SecModeCCI
Kazutaka Okuno
지표
【SecMode Series】SecModeCCI – High‑Resolution Tick‑Based CCI Indicator Overview SecModeCCI is part of the SecMode Series , a next‑generation suite of indicators designed to reveal the micro‑structure of price action at the tick/second level —a level of detail that traditional 1‑minute indicators cannot capture. While standard indicators refresh only once per minute, SecModeCCI uses a proprietary second‑level engine to: Update up to 60 times per minute (or at user‑defined intervals) Visuali
FREE
SecScaleMultiSymbol Viewer
Kazutaka Okuno
지표
SecScale Multi‑Symbol Viewer Seconds‑Based Precision × Multi‑Asset Insight × A Stand‑Alone Trading UI See the market’s true momentum across any asset — instantly. What is SecScale Multi‑Symbol Viewer? SecScale is a next‑generation indicator designed to compare FX, crypto, indices, and CFDs on a single unified scale — something traditional indicators simply cannot do. A seconds‑based engine captures micro‑movements in real time (on M1) Price action is normalized into a clean 0–100 scale Up
FREE
SecModeStoch
Kazutaka Okuno
지표
【SecMode Series】SecModeStoch – High‑Resolution Tick‑Based Stochastic Oscillator Overview SecModeStoch is part of the SecMode Series , a next‑generation suite of indicators designed to reveal the micro‑structure of price action at the tick/second level —a level of detail that traditional 1‑minute indicators cannot capture. While standard Stochastic oscillators refresh only once per minute, SecModeStoch uses a proprietary second‑level engine to: Update up to 60 times per minute (or at user‑d
FREE
FutureSight CCI Simple ver
Kazutaka Okuno
지표
## FutureSight CCI — See Beyond, Trade Ahead ### What It Is FutureSight CCI is a next‑gen oscillator that upgrades the classic CCI.   It combines trend detection, cross signals, Bollinger Bands, alerts, and logs into one powerful tool.   Paired with the **second‑chart generator**, it gives you total control of the ultra‑short‑term market.   Perfect for scalping and binary options where speed and precision matter most.   --- ### Highlights - **Extended CCI**: Three custom lines for deep
FREE
SecModeADX
Kazutaka Okuno
지표
【SecMode Series】SecModeADX – High‑Resolution Tick‑Based ADX Indicator Overview SecModeADX is part of the SecMode Series , a next‑generation suite of indicators designed to reveal the micro‑structure of price action at the tick/second level —a level of detail that traditional 1‑minute indicators cannot capture. While standard indicators refresh only once per minute, SecModeADX uses a proprietary second‑level engine to: Update up to 60 times per minute (or at user‑defined intervals) Visuali
FREE
SecModeCMO
Kazutaka Okuno
지표
【SecMode Series】SecModeCMO – High‑Resolution Tick‑Based CMO Indicator Overview SecModeCMO is part of the SecMode Series , a next‑generation suite of indicators designed to reveal the micro‑structure of price action at the tick/second level —a level of detail that traditional 1‑minute indicators cannot capture. While standard indicators refresh only once per minute, SecModeCMO uses a proprietary second‑level engine to: Update up to 60 times per minute (or at user‑defined intervals) Visuali
FREE
MultiTF Candle Delta Monitor
Kazutaka Okuno
지표
MultiTF Candle Delta Monitor — Multi-Timeframe Difference Panel (Visualizing candle changes as numeric values) Overview: Monitor candle differences across multiple timeframes in a compact numeric panel. Each row represents a timeframe, and each cell shows the recent close-to-close difference (pips/ticks). Blue = upward, Red = downward, Gray = no change. Since it uses label rendering only, it is lightweight and does not interfere with the chart. Key Features: - Multi-timeframe support (M1, M5,
FREE
FutureSight CCI
Kazutaka Okuno
지표
## FutureSight CCI — See Beyond the Trend ### Indicator Overview **FutureSight CCI** is a next-generation oscillator that takes the traditional CCI to the next level.   It combines everything traders need into one powerful tool: trend detection, cross signals, Bollinger Bands, alerts, and CSV logging. When paired with the **Seconds-Bar Chart Generator**, you gain full control over ultra-short-term price action.   For scalping and binary options, the **speed and precision of “reading the f
FREE
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변