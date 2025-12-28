TrendCompass ALMA
- 지표
- Kazutaka Okuno
- 버전: 1.1
- 업데이트됨: 29 12월 2025
TrendCompass ALMA — MT5 Market Description (English)
TrendCompass ALMA is a high‑precision trend indicator that combines the smoothness of ALMA, the volatility insight of Bollinger Bands, and the dynamic range of ATR channels.
It instantly reveals trend direction and strength through a clean, 5‑level color system.
- 5‑color slope visualization
- Ultra‑smooth ALMA core with reduced noise
- BB compression/expansion detection
- ATR dynamic bands for true market range
- Presets for scalping, intraday, and swing trading
- Use it alongside TrendBoard ALMA or TrendScanner ALMA for a complete visual + alert-based trend workflow
As the name suggests, it works as a compass for market trends, helping you navigate price action with clarity.
Free to use until January 31, 2026.
Limited-time free release: