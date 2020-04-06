The Super Trend
- Experts
- Suresh Pargunam
- Versione: 1.2
- Aggiornato: 25 dicembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
The Supertrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool that overlays on price charts to show market trends (up/down) and signal potential buy/sell points, using price action and volatility (Average True Range - ATR) to create a visual line that changes color (green for uptrend, red for downtrend) and acts as dynamic support/resistance, helping traders identify trend direction but requiring confirmation due to its lagging nature.