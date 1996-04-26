Breakout Quality Score (BQS) (MT4) – Breakout Strength Scoring (0–100)

Overview

Breakout Quality Score (BQS) is an MT4 indicator that scores breakout quality from 0 to 100, helping you quickly evaluate breakout strength using a rule-based approach.

This is a visualization/alert tool only. It does not place, modify, or close any orders.

What BQS provides

0–100 scoring for breakout strength

Strong-only focus via a configurable threshold (example default: 80+)

On-chart numeric labels for quick visual review

Bottom-left HUD for real-time status

Preview score (“if breakout happens now”) to help you prepare

Typical use case (example)

BQS is commonly used on XAUUSD M5 for short-term breakout evaluation.

You can apply the same logic to other symbols and timeframes by selecting an appropriate preset.

Recommended workflow (simple)

Monitor the score and wait for BQS ≥ PassScore (label/alert). If you trade breakouts, consider using the score as one confirmation input alongside your own rules. Manage risk according to your plan and test settings on a demo account first.

(Note: BQS does not provide trade instructions or guarantee results.)

Recommended setup (example defaults)

Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

Timeframe: M5

Preset: XAUUSD M5 UpBreak (default)

Donchian range bars (N): 80

PassScore (alert/label threshold): 80

Presets / supported markets

BQS includes ready-to-use presets:

XAUUSD M5 UpBreak (default)

XAUUSD M5 Both directions

FX M5 Both directions

Crypto M15 Both directions

You can switch presets depending on the market you trade while keeping the same scoring concept.

Alerts

Enable alerts: AlertsEnabled = true

Optional preview alerts: alert when Preview ≥ PassScore

Optional sound / push / email

(Push/Email require MT4 terminal settings: Tools → Options)

Inputs (quick guide)

Preset: market template

Donchian range bars (N): breakout range length

PassScore: score threshold for labels/alerts (example: 80)

Preview score: “if breakout now” score

ShowHUD / ShowLabels: display options

Important notes / risk warning

BQS is an indicator (no auto-trading) and is provided for informational purposes only.

Trading involves risk and results are not guaranteed. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

You are solely responsible for any trading decisions and outcomes. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.