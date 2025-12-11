Eurusd Vs Audusd
- Experts
- Mose' Panizza
- Versione: 2.10
- Aggiornato: 11 dicembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
⚡ MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! ⚡
⚡ EURUSD vs AUDUSD – The Ultimate Dual-Pair Forex Intelligence Engine
EURUSD vs AUDUSD is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor engineered to operate with exceptional precision on two of the most traded currency pairs in the Forex market.
Built specifically to dominate dual-pair trading, it delivers superior accuracy in both entries and exits while adapting its behavior dynamically through its internal intelligent systems.
Optimized for the M1/M5 timeframe, this EA blends fast market interpretation with powerful risk-based execution.
Its default settings automatically scale risk based on account balance, while the integrated StopLoss%, bar-count filtering, volatility scanner, and a complete suite of internal tools ensure the system remains stable, reactive, and incredibly precise.
Designed to run flawlessly on EURUSD and AUDUSD, its architecture focuses exclusively on these symbols for maximum efficiency and consistent performance.
A unique MagicNumber guarantees clean and conflict-free operation, even when running multiple configurations.
EURUSD vs AUDUSD is built for traders who demand focused power, stability, and intelligent automation without compromise.
🚀 What Makes EURUSD vs AUDUSD Exceptional?
⚡ Ultra-Fast Dual-Pair Execution
Reads and reacts to micro-movements on EURUSD and AUDUSD simultaneously.
🧠 Smart Risk Scaling & StopLoss% Control
Risk adjusts automatically to account size, with flexible SL percentage management.
🎛️ Advanced Entry System
Includes bar-count filtering, volatility scanning, precise trigger logic, and stability checks.
🔁 Fully Integrated Internal Tools
Dynamic trailing engine, break-even logic, spread filters, session rules, and many other embedded protection modules.
🔒 Safe, Efficient, Intelligent
Designed for modern market conditions with optimized decision-making and risk-adaptive behavior.
💼 Supported Symbols
✔️ EURUSD
✔️ AUDUSD (AUDCAD-GBPUSD-XAUUSD ADDED)
🛠️ Core Functionalities
-
Risk-based defaults tied to account capital
-
StopLoss% engine for controlled exposure
-
Bar-count entry scanner
-
Integrated volatility detector
-
Dynamic trailing system
-
MagicNumber for multi-instance setups
-
Spread & session protection
-
Fast processing & ultra-light execution
📊 Recommended Settings
-
Timeframe: M1/M5/M15/H1
-
Minimum Capital Recommended: 1000 $/£
-
Broker: Any (RAW/ECN recommended)
-
Leverage: Any
-
VPS: Highly recommended for optimal performance
⚠️ Important Note
EURUSD vs AUDUSD is a professional-grade algorithm.
While extremely powerful, it requires responsible use, proper money management, and awareness of risks.
Always test on demo before going live and adjust risk settings based on your experience.
📩 Support & Community
For help, setup, extra robots, or new releases:
👉 Telegram: @TradingEAMQL5