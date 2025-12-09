Range BOS Pro

SRGridMaster Daniel Mukururo Muthee Experts

SRGridMaster SRGridMaster is a versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to automate trading using support and resistance (S&R) levels, grid trading, and moving average (MA) signals. Optimized for netting accounts, it offers a powerful yet user-friendly solution for traders seeking consistent performance across multiple symbols and timeframes, including USDJPY, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. Key Features Support & Resistance Trading : Automatically detects and trades key S&R levels with visu