Range BOS Pro
- Experts
- Daniel Mukururo Muthee
- Versão: 1.10
- Atualizado: 10 dezembro 2025
- Ativações: 5
Range BOS Pro – Professional Daily Range Breakout EA
A powerful, institutional-grade Expert Advisor that combines:
• Daily Range Detection (customizable session)
• Break of Structure (BOS) confirmation
• SuperTrend trend filter
• Two strategies: Continuation & Reversal (Fade)
• Smart 1% risk per trade (based on fixed pip distance)
• One trade per day with strict session control
• No martingale, no grid – pure price action
Features:
• Fully automatic – set and forget
• Built-in dashboard with real-time status
• Minimize/Maximize + Close buttons
• GUI for live strategy switching
• Professional money management
• Works on all major pairs & timeframes
• Includes 17:00 cutoff to avoid late entries
• Daily auto-close at 20:00
Perfect for traders who want clean, high-probability range breakout trades with strict risk control.
Built with love and precision – ready for live trading.