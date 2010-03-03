SRGridMaster

SRGridMaster

SRGridMaster is a versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to automate trading using support and resistance (S&R) levels, grid trading, and moving average (MA) signals. Optimized for netting accounts, it offers a powerful yet user-friendly solution for traders seeking consistent performance across multiple symbols and timeframes, including USDJPY, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD.

Key Features

  • Support & Resistance Trading: Automatically detects and trades key S&R levels with visual indicators on the chart.
  • Grid Trading System: Opens additional positions at predefined grid levels to capitalize on price movements, with customizable lot size multipliers.
  • Moving Average Signals: Uses MA crossovers to generate reliable buy/sell signals, enhancing trade entry precision.
  • Manual Trade Management: Supports manual trades with an intuitive control panel for placing and managing positions.
  • Dynamic Dashboard: Displays real-time metrics, including total positions, profit, equity, and daily performance.
  • Flexible Trading Hours & Days: Restrict trading to specific hours and days for tailored strategies.
  • Trailing Stop: Protects profits on initial trades with customizable trailing stop settings.
  • Broker Compatibility: Fully compatible with netting accounts, ensuring compliance with MQL5 Market standards.

Why Choose SRGridMaster?

  • Versatile: Works on multiple timeframes (M1, M30, H1, D1) and symbols (e.g., USJPY, GBPUSD, XAUUSD).
  • User-Friendly: Easy-to-use interface with a draggable control panel and clear dashboard.
  • Customizable: Adjust lot sizes, grid spacing, take-profit levels, and more to suit your trading style.
  • Reliable: Robust lot size validation and error handling ensure smooth operation across various market conditions.

Recommended Settings

  • USDJPY/GBPUSD: Lot Size = 0.01, Grid Size = 200 points, Take Profit = 100 points, MA Period = 21.
  • XAUUSD: Lot Size = 0.01, Grid Size = 500 points, Take Profit = 250 points, MA Period = 21.
  • Enable S&R and MA signals for optimal performance.

Installation

  1. Attach SRGridMaster to your desired chart (e.g.,XAUUSD  M5).
  2. Configure input parameters or use the recommended settings.
  3. Ensure sufficient margin and trading permissions in your account.
  4. Monitor the dashboard for real-time insights and use the control panel for manual trades.

Enhance your trading with SRGridMaster—a reliable, feature-rich EA built for precision and profitability. For support or inquiries, contact us via the MQL5 platform.


Prodotti consigliati
You shall not pass MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
You shall not pass - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This system detects the ranges between the end of the American session and the beginning of the Asian session, operating thinking that the volume of the market will not be able to maintain the break of the support or resistance, thinking that this break. To adapt to the different schedules of the different brokers, you have to set the closing time of the American session of your broker in the configuratio
AutoAdapt FX
Roman Lomaev
Experts
AutoAdapt FX: Consulente Intelligente con Elementi di Apprendimento Automatico AutoAdapt FX è un consulente di trading innovativo progettato per il trading automatizzato nei mercati finanziari. La sua caratteristica distintiva risiede nella capacità di adattarsi dinamicamente alle condizioni del mercato in evoluzione grazie a un sistema integrato di auto-ottimizzazione e elementi di apprendimento automatico. Caratteristiche Principali Auto-Ottimizzazione Ottimizzazione automatica dei parametri
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
Experts
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Kapitaltrader
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
Experts
The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Cap
Alfred Marshall AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Marshall AI - L'equilibrio perfetto nel trading automatizzato Dopo anni di studio approfondito dei mercati finanziari e dei principi economici di Alfred Marshall, presentiamo un capolavoro che fonde la teoria della domanda e dell'offerta insieme alla relatività differenziale di diversi mercati con intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia e tecniche mai viste prima. Questo non è solo un sistema di trading: è l'evoluzione dell'analisi economica, manipolata e progettata dall'intelligenza artifici
Sonic
Jalaluddin Raheemi
Experts
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new
Vision AGI
Franck Martin
4.78 (9)
Experts
Vision AGI is the result of over a year of development to create this expert. Equipped with an advanced algorithm and a combination of personalized indicators, this new version is even more powerful, making it one of the most complete robots of its generation. With its intelligent real-time technology and trading strategy inspired by the best traders, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see b
Series Control Automatic
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
I present to you the parameters and settings of the Series Control bot, which is an ultra-modern bot for working in the Forex market. This bot uses the latest money management and market analysis technologies to identify trends and make trading decisions. It also has a flexible control and protection system for each position. Currency pairs for trading: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, EURNZ
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è un indicatore per l'analisi automatica delle onde perfetto per il trading pratico! Caso... Nota:   non sono abituato a usare nomi occidentali per la classificazione delle onde a causa dell'influenza della convenzione di denominazione di Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), ho chiamato l'onda base come   penna   e la banda dell'onda secondaria come   segmento   At allo stesso tempo, il segmento ha la direzione del trend. La denominazione   è principalmente segmento di trend   (que
The Swap Joker
LVB UG
Experts
THE SWAP JOKER Be the Bank. THE SWAP JOKER is a  multicurrency bot that is simple but ingenious. The Bot was created two years ago and has been growing my account since then. If you have traded with CFDs before you will know that you either need to close all trades before midnight and weekend OR you will be charged a hefty fee for keeping the trade(s) open. Unfortunately that leaves us traders only three options: scalping, spending lots on spreads and commissions for closing and opening trades
CPT Standard MT5
Khalid Ait
Experts
This is the standard edition of  CPT ea As you are probably looking for an EA you can use confidently, this simple edition also got you at a lower cost. Consistently can be achieved simpler than you think. Get the MT4 version   CPT Standard MT4 . Subscribe to the   public channel   for the last important news and updates. You probably heard the little story...! If you didn't, let me tell you the conclusion. Beginners believe that the most significant milestone they must achieve to become suc
Oneiroi
Oleksandr Powchan
5 (1)
Experts
Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate. The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard. It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others. The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.
Volatility 75 Deluxee
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello community! On this occasion, I come to present another model of Volatility 75 called Deluxee.It has 3 types of strategies to make the operation more effective.With an RSI of 21,a Stochastic of 5.3.3,and Bollinger Bands of 20.Everything is updated,it is recommended to trade on M5 / M10 timeframes,with a minimum capital of 500 USD balance,with a lot size of 0.03 on the Volatility 75 pair!Only TP and SL are used as shown in the image,SL 4000000 and TP of 40000,since the pair has a lot of vola
Step Index Panther
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello community, traders. I'm here to introduce you to Step Index Panther! It's an EA designed for the Step Index pair! It's used on the M1 timeframe (1 minute). It uses the Stochastic strategy, with its parameters already modified for your entries. The idea of ​​the strategy is to capture buying trends. With a lot size of 0.20 with a balance of 500 USD, a TP of 50 points, and a SL of 2000. For your recommendation, follow these parameters for effective trading. The bot is only 129 USD
Goat JP
Keisuke Saito
Experts
This is a trend-following automated trading system utilizing Kagi charts . By visually capturing price direction and executing trades based on clear trend reversal signals, it eliminates market noise and enables more stable trading. The image shows the results of a five-year backtest from 2020 to 2025. Although some drawdowns can be seen, the outcome was a profit of $106,341. For details about the parameter settings, please search for  @G7671620449468G  on twitter,X and send me a DM! Features ・
Forex Multi Indicators Preconfigured
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Asesor Forex Multisímbolo que decide por combinación de indicadores, CCI, RSI, STOCH, MACD o EMA. Preconfigurados todos los parámetros de los indicadores para cada timeframe en cada símbolo. La optimización completa es inabordable. Se hace por partes símbolo a símbolo con su conjunto de parámetros 10^180 combinaciones (10 horas en i9 128GB ram). Para optimizarlo según avanza su uso hacerlo sobre el conjunto de símbolos o el riesgo por ejemplo. Horarios preconfigurados en zona horaria CET.
Impulse fractals indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
Cobra G
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Cobra G è un robot di trading dell’oro completamente automatizzato e avanzato, progettato per navigare con precisione, velocità e affidabilità le complessità del mercato dell’oro. Sviluppato sia per investitori alle prime armi che per professionisti esperti, Cobra G sfrutta algoritmi all’avanguardia, analisi dati in tempo reale e tecniche di machine learning adattativo per individuare e sfruttare inefficienze di prezzo a breve termine e trend a lungo termine. Funzionalità principali Analisi ad
EUR 1 of 8
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. This EA alone can bring you great profits, but for the best results check also rest of the   EUR portfolio . Strategy is using CCI indicator for finding suitable trade and then sets the pending order according to daily extremes. No grid, no martingale, no tuned backtest, no fairytales, but   real results. This EA has passed 9 robustness tests, indicating good strategy quality. Benefits for you Plug & Pla
The Swap Queen
LVB UG
Experts
THE SWAP QUEEN. Be the Bank. THE SWAP QUEEN is a  multicurrency  bot that is simple but ingenious. The Bot was created two years ago and has been growing my account since then. If you have traded with CFDs before you will know that you either need to close all trades before midnight and weekend OR you will be charged a hefty fee for keeping the trade(s) open. Unfortunately that leaves us traders only three options: scalping, spending lots on spreads and commissions for closing and opening trade
Workstation Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
LittleCrazy MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.82 (11)
Experts
LittleCrazy EA è un sistema di trading completamente automatizzato con un profilo di rischio estremamente aggressivo. Opera al limite del rischio possibile utilizzando una strategia di mean-reversion su tre coppie correlate: AUDCAD, AUDNZD e NZDCAD . Questo Expert Advisor è pensato per chi cerca opportunità ad alto rendimento ed è consapevole dei rischi connessi ai sistemi di trading aggressivi. È particolarmente adatto a piccoli depositi e conti dove l'utente è disposto a sopportare drawdown
Tradzor AI MT5
Akshit Bhayana
1 (1)
Experts
Tradzor – AI-Powered Expert Advisor Tradzor is a next-generation trading Expert Advisor built with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning models. Designed for precision and consistency, Tradzor adapts to evolving market conditions in real time, delivering smart entries and disciplined risk management without relying on risky strategies like martingale or grid. Powered by deep-learning algorithms and proprietary data-driven analytics, Tradzor identifies high-probability trade setup
BitRocket EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
Professional trading expert specially designed to trade Bitcoin on the MetaTrader 5 platform, relying on the strength of the Bollinger Bands indicator to exploit market volatility with high accuracy.  Main advantages: - Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). - Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger. - A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades. - Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without th
Three Moving Averages Pro
Smarterbot Software
Experts
Presentando Three Moving Averages Pro, una collezione di strategie che coinvolgono medie mobili con potenti metriche di ottimizzazione personalizzate, Three Moving Averages Pro ti aiuta a trovare i migliori sistemi di trading con bassa stagnazione ed elevato profitto netto. Questa strategia utilizza due condizioni di ingresso e una condizione di uscita per eseguire operazioni con precisione e accuratezza. Con una varietà di opzioni, come la posizione di ingresso all'apertura di una barra sopra o
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
Altri dall’autore
Session Reversal Pro
Daniel Mukururo Muthee
Experts
Expert Advisor Description: Session Reversal Pro Overview Session Reversal Pro is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who wish to explore session-based reversal strategies. It uses price action analysis, including some concepts inspired by Inner Circle Trader (ICT) teachings, such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH). This EA is built to operate on various timeframes and instruments, with a focus on Gold (XAUUSD). It can also be applied to pairs like GBPUSD, EUR
