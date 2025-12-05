Gold Correlation Sentiment Pro

## **Gold Correlation Sentiment Pro**

**Stop guessing direction. Trade XAUUSD with institutional logic.

** Most traders fail because they look at Gold in isolation. **Gold Correlation Sentiment Pro** gives you an edge by analyzing the hidden flows of money between **Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin** to determine the true daily sentiment.

This is not just a signal indicator—it is a complete **Trading Assistant**. It tells you **Direction** (Buy/Sell) and **Strategy** (Pullback vs. Breakout).

### **Why You Need This:**

* ✅ **Institutional Logic:** Uses Gold/Silver and Gold/Bitcoin ratios to find the true trend.

* ✅ **No Repainting:** Bias is calculated on the Daily Open and stays fixed all day.

* ✅ **Smart Strategy Engine:** * **Strong Trend?** It tells you to "Buy the Dip." * **Weak Trend?** It draws Breakout Lines and tells you to "Wait for Breakout."

* ✅ **Safety Filters:** Warns you to **"WAIT"** if the price is moving against the Daily Open or if the daily range (ADR) is exhausted.

* ✅ **Auto-Levels:** Automatically draws Previous Day High & Low lines on your chart. ---

### **How to Trade (Simple Rules)**

The dashboard gives you a clear text instruction for every session:

**1. "STRONG BUY" / "STRONG SELL"** * **The Market is Trending.** * **Strategy:** Switch to M15/H1 and enter on pullbacks (Buy Dips / Sell Rallies). Do not wait for a breakout; the trend is strong.

**2. "WEAK BUY" / "WEAK SELL"** * **The Market is Choppy.** * **Strategy:** The indicator draws a Green Line (High) and Red Line (Low). * **Action:** Wait for the dashboard to say **"EXECUTE: Breakout Confirmed"**. Do not trade inside the lines.

**3. "WAIT" (Yellow Warning)** * If the text is Yellow, the indicator is protecting you. It means the Price is fighting the Daily Open or the market is overextended. **Stay out.**

--- ### **Installation Requirement** For the calculations to work, you must add **XAGUSD (Silver)** and **BTCUSD (Bitcoin)** to your MT4 Market Watch window.


**Download now and align your trades with the smart money flow.**

