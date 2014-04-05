Aklamavo Dom Ladder

This is a Market Depth (DOM - Depth of Market) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays real-time order book data in a visual ladder format.

This indicator provides traders with a professional-grade market depth visualization that can be customized to match individual trading preferences and strategies. You can easily switch between traditional coloring (green for bids, red for asks) and swapped coloring (red for bids, green for asks)

  1. Real-time Market Depth: Displays bid and ask orders from the market book in a ladder format

  2. Visual Volume Representation: Shows order volumes as horizontal bars with color-coded intensity

  3. Price Ladder: Central column displays price levels in proper ascending/descending order

1. Visual Design:

  • Three-column layout:

    • Left: Bid volume ladder (now in RED colors)

    • Center: Price levels

    • Right: Ask volume ladder (now in GREEN colors)

  • Color gradient system: Volume bars use color intensity based on volume ranking

    • Highest volume = Darkest color (DarkRed for bids, DarkGreen for asks)

    • Medium volume = Medium color (MidRed for bids, MidGreen for asks)

    • Lowest volume = Lightest color (LightPink for bids, PowderBlue for asks)

2. Configuration Options:

  • Display Position: Can be shown on left or right side of chart

  • Volume Type:

    • Tick Volume (Default): Uses raw volume from market book

    • Real Volume: Accumulates tick volume over time for more realistic volume representation

  • Rows to Display: Configurable number of price levels (default: 45)

  • Customizable Colors: All colors for bids, asks, text, and highlights are adjustable

  • Size Customization: Adjustable rectangle height, font sizes, and bar widths

3. Special Features:

  • Current Price Highlight: Magenta highlight bar across the current market price row

  • Dynamic Color Labels: Current price row labels turn black for better visibility

  • Volume Ranking: Colors change based on relative volume at each price level

  • Column Alignment: Properly aligned columns with separators for clean appearance

Use Cases:

  1. Market Analysis: Identify support/resistance levels based on order concentrations

  2. Order Flow: See where large orders are sitting in the order book

  3. Liquidity Assessment: Understand market depth at different price levels

  4. Trading Decisions: Visualize where stop losses or take profits might cluster

