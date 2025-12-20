Samurai Volume SR and Fractal AO

### **SamuraiFX Combined Pro**

**SamuraiFX Combined Pro** is an all-in-one trading powerhouse that merges high-accuracy Volume Analysis with filtered Fractal signals.

It is designed to help you identify institutional supply/demand zones and high-probability reversal points without the clutter.



### **Why Choose SamuraiFX Combined Pro?**

* **Smart Volume Zones:** Automatically identifies "Premium" (Sell) and "Discount" (Buy) zones based on yesterday’s market volume.

* **Validated Fractals:** Unlike standard indicators, this uses the Awesome Oscillator (AO) to filter out "noise" and only show you fractals with real momentum behind them.

* **Persistent Signals:** Signals and warning arrows stay on your chart until the price actually breaks the level—no more disappearing signals.

* **Real-Time Dashboard:** Get an instant look at the Buyer/Seller "Push Ratio" and market momentum directly on your screen.

### **Key Features**

* **Visual Supply/Demand:** Clearly colored zones for easy decision-making.

* **Dual-Signal Logic:** Combines Daily Volume S/R with Active Fractal AO.

* **Clean Interface:** Professional dashboard that doesn't block your price action.

* **Non-Repainting Logic:** Once a level is confirmed, it remains valid until breached.

### **Input Parameters**

**>>> VOLUME SR VISUALS**

* **Premium/Discount Colors:** Customize the look of your Sell and Buy zones.

* **Dashboard Offsets:** Adjust the X and Y position of the on-screen info box.

**>>> VOLUME SR SIGNALS**

* **Volume Ratio:** Sensitivity for identifying major buyer/seller "pushes."

* **Arrow Size/Colors:** Customize the visual style of entry signals.

**>>> FRACTAL AO VISUALS**

* **Show Lines/Zones:** Toggle the visibility of horizontal SR levels and price boxes.

* **Zone Fill:** Choose between solid or transparent supply/demand boxes.

**>>> FRACTAL AO LOGIC**

* **Show Warnings:** Enable "Weak" signals to see potential early reversals.

* **Break Strategy:** Choose if a level breaks on "Touch" or "Close" of a candle.

* **Strict Weak Signals:** Increases the filter for non-confirmed fractal setups.

* **Alert Popup:** Get notified immediately when a new signal forms.

