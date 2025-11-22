RSI Divergence Hunter

Divergences are one of the most powerful signals in technical analysis, but they are difficult to spot with the naked eye in real time. RSI Divergence Hunter automatically scans the market for these discrepancies between price and momentum.

What is a divergence?
- Bullish: The price makes a lower low, but the RSI makes a higher low. (Buy signal).
- Bearish: The price makes a higher high, but the RSI makes a lower high. (Sell signal).

FEATURES:
- Automatic Detection: Intelligent algorithm that identifies price pivots and compares their corresponding RSI values.
- Clear Signals: Arrows directly in the RSI window indicating where the divergence occurs.
- Fully Customizable: Adjust the sensitivity of pivot detection.

STRATEGY:
- Trend Reversals: Use divergences to enter at the start of a new trend.
- Continuation: Hidden divergences can signal continuation.

Don't miss any hidden market signals!
