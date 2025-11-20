Adaptive Trend Line

Adaptive Trend Line is not an ordinary moving average. It is an intelligent trend line that changes color based on the internal strength of the market, as measured by the RSI.

How does it work?

It combines the smoothness of an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with the sensitivity of the RSI.
- Green Line: The RSI is above 55, indicating that buyers are in control.
- Red Line: The RSI is below 45, indicating that sellers are in control.
- Gray Line: The RSI is in the neutral zone (45-55), indicating consolidation.

FEATURES:

- Instant Visualization: Know at a glance who is dominating the market.
- Noise Filtering: The gray zone helps you stay out of sideways and choppy markets.
- Trend Confirmation: Ideal for use as a trend filter for other strategies.

STRATEGY:

- Only buy when the line is GREEN.
- Only sell when the line is RED.
- Use the color change as an early warning signal of a possible trend reversal.

Simplify your trend trading with clear colors!
