Adaptive Trend Line

Powered by SVX Strategies Quant Team

This indicator is a Smart Trend Regime Filter that changes its state based on internal market strength.

Automated Trading Options:
Stop guessing the trend. Use our official algorithms for automated execution:

HOW IT WORKS
It fuses the smoothness of an EMA with the sensitivity of the RSI to filter out noise.

Color Logic:

  • Green Line: Bullish (RSI > 55). Buyers are in control.
  • Red Line: Bearish (RSI < 45). Sellers are dominating.
  • Gray Line: Neutral (RSI 45-55). Indicates consolidation/chop.

Institutional Advantages:

  • Instant Visualization: Identify market regime instantly.
  • Noise Filtering: The "Gray Zone" helps avoid sideways markets.

SVX Strategies | Chief Investment Officer: Alberto Boada

Aviso: Herramienta educativa. El rendimiento pasado no garantiza resultados futuros.
