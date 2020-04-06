ICT Quant Flow

ICT Quant Flow is an automated trading system that blends modern ICT concepts with a clean quantitative execution model. Instead of relying on randomness or aggressive lot manipulation, the EA follows a structured process: understand where price is trying to go, wait for efficient retracements, and manage risk with discipline. The goal is consistency, not noise.

The strategy focuses on three core areas: market structure, Fair Value Gaps and liquidity behaviour. ICT Quant Flow analyses recent swing points to determine directional bias, looks for valid FVGs and waits for price to return to a meaningful area before considering an entry. When enabled, it can also check for liquidity sweeps and refine entries using simple order blocks, giving the system a more selective and context-aware approach. An RSI filter helps avoid entries when the market is already stretched, making the logic smoother during volatile periods.

Risk management has been designed to feel professional and predictable. The EA can calculate stop losses and targets using ATR, allowing it to adapt naturally to changing volatility, or you can use fixed distances for a more traditional style. It supports partial profits, break-even movement with custom offset and optional trailing after break-even. Position sizing can be fixed or based on risk percentage, with the ability to reduce risk above a certain balance threshold if desired.

ICT Quant Flow also includes robust session handling. You can run it only during London and New York hours using broker server time, or you can turn on the Spain (Madrid) time filter, which automatically adjusts to CET and CEST using GMT. This means you only select the Madrid trading window you want, and the EA handles all timezone conversion internally—no matter what broker you use. Daily protection rules are available as well, including maximum trades per day and a maximum allowed daily drawdown.

To prevent clustering, the EA can enforce a minimum spacing between trades, apply a cooldown after a stop-loss, limit entries to one direction at a time, and ensure only one trade is taken per bar. A higher-timeframe EMA filter can be enabled to keep trades aligned with broader direction when conditions become choppy.

Although the EA is flexible enough to run on many instruments, it tends to perform best on major FX pairs and popular indices on short intraday timeframes such as M5, M15 and M30. All parameters are fully configurable, making it easy to optimise according to your broker’s liquidity and spread conditions.

ICT Quant Flow is not a martingale, grid or tick-scalping system. It is built around rule-based execution, structured analysis and controlled risk. For best results, users should backtest and forward-test their preferred configuration before scaling up.


